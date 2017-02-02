Emily Ratajkowski Won’t Apologize For Her Nude Photo Shoots Anytime Soon

Emily Ratajkowski typically makes headlines whenever she poses in a bikini or lingerie. But she also makes headlines when she poses topless or full-frontal nude in a new photo shoot. She tries to get away with posting those photos on social media, but that doesn’t come easily since the photos either get removed or she becomes the target of online trolls.

In a new interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her racy photos and why she will continue to expose her skin. Don’t expect the model to apologize anytime soon. While her mother taught her the importance of having brains and beauty, she was also taught to embrace her sexuality.

“She always told me never to feel sorry or apologetic or embarrassed by my body, to never apologize for my sexuality.”

Ratajkowski is more than just a model. She is also an actress and committed feminist. Her first big break happened after she appeared in Robin Thicke’s controversial music video “Blurred Lines.” The video features models dressed in skin-colored lingerie while Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were both fully clothed. Ratajkowski stated in the interview that she has no regrets about appearing the music video.

“Like any art, there’s a million ways to interpret it,” she said about the video. “All I can say is that when a woman is naked, that’s not immediately antifeminist. I have no apologies for it, and I’m not ashamed at all.”

The Gone Girl actress recently revealed her naughty Christmas tradition. Over the holidays, she decided to send the special people in her life Christmas cards that include nude photos of Rajatkowski. She made her own DIY holiday cards, which she also shared exclusively with Vogue.com. The photos not only just feature Ratajkowski nude, but also include photos featuring a cityscape, the interior design of a warehouse, and other intimate photos of the beauty.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she says. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it affects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.”

So, who were lucky enough to get the X-rated Christmas cards? Her parents and her boyfriend, for instance. The idea stemmed after Ratajkowski had a hard time finding the right gift for the special people in her life. She found that buying them typical gifts was not enough, so why not send them a naked snapshot of herself?

“With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages. This year I bought bags of big dried chili peppers from the 99-cents store, put ornament hooks through them, and decorated my whole tree with them!”

Ratajkowski celebrated a special milestone earlier this week, reports Sports Illustrated. On Monday, Jan. 30, she took to Instagram to celebrate her 10 million followers with a topless selfie. She then followed up with another photo of herself wearing just a black lace bra and a pair of gray sweatpants. She jokingly captioned the photo, “*listens to Feeling Myself once*.”

*listens to Feeling Myself once* A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Fans have been wondering if Ratajkowski will go back to her roots and bare all in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Instead, the model has been posing for the Italian brand Twinset for their new collection, reports The Sun. In the series of photos, Ratajkowski is seen posing in short lace tunics, long flowing dresses, colorful maxi skirts, embellished denim, and floral print bikinis.

@twinsetofficial campaign with the absolute dream team ????@giampaolosgura and @edward_enninful ????????#twinsetlover #twinsetss17 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

