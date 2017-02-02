Trump Doctor Reveals Use Of Hair Growth Drug Propecia And More

The news from President Donald Trump’s long time personal physician about his use of medication to grow hair is hardly surprising, but it seems to come out of the blue. Dr. Harold Bornstein, a man of a certain age that also has long flowing blonde locks, says that Trump takes three medications: Propecia for male pattern baldness, antibiotics for rosacea, a disorder that causes reddening of the skin, and a statin for high cholesterol.

Donald Trump’s style and beauty regimen is sounding more and more complicated recently, as fashion experts have wondered about what he is doing with his neckties, says the Inquisitr. Almost all photos of Donald Trump show him with his necktie tied way too long and dipping down three to four inches below his belt. As a result of the faulty tying, the small side of the tie doesn’t fit into the back slot, which then requires Trump to use Scotch tape to secure what are thought to be expensive ties. Experts from GQ, Esquire, and Town & Country have offered advice and tips to make Trump’s look more presidential, sans Scotch Tape.

Dr. Harold Bornstein spoke to the New York Times about his time as President Donald Trump’s personal physician and talked about Trump’s medications, including his long-term use of Propecia. Bornstein confirmed that Trump regularly takes Propecia, an antibiotic for his skin disorder, a statin to control high cholesterol, and a baby aspirin to reduce his heart attack risk. Bornstein claims that Trump is “healthy.”

Dr. Bornstein, 69, said that both he and Trump, who maintain similar hairstyles, take Propecia to maintain their shoulder length hair, and that his hair, as well as Trump’s hair, are all real.

“He has all his hair. I have all my hair.”

Many presidents have brought their own physicians down to be their personal physician while in the White House, but Donald Trump and the White House would not confirm if Trump still maintained any relationship with Bornstein, despite the doctor bragging that he has all of Trump’s contact numbers.

“You know, I should be the White House physician.”

However, aside from the jokes and giggles about the president using a hair growth product, Huffington Post wonders about the documented side effects of Propecia, and whether they will be addressed. Propecia, or finasteride, is actually a prostate drug, and it has been confirmed that Trump takes it every day (if you stop, there is a quick rebound effect of hair loss).

However, what of the potential side effects of Propecia and its daily use? The big warnings are about mental confusion and permanent sexual dysfunction. Men’s Journal has reported that there are huge warnings about daily use of Propecia to maintain one’s hair, especially at Trump’s advancing age.

“The FDA-approved pill has been called into question, with emerging research and a slew of lawsuits suggesting that finasteride may be more dangerous than previously believed. Users report that its side effects — inability to orgasm, painful erections, chronic depression, insomnia, brain fog, and suicidal thoughts — can last long after patients stop taking the pill.”

Many doctors, in weighing the need to have a full head of hair to the risk of mental confusion and sexual dysfunction. Propecia’s manufacturers have been involved in many lawsuits for “Post-Finasteride Syndrome,” which involve side effects staying in place long after men stop taking the drug.

It seems unlikely that Donald Trump will ever personally speak out about his use of the drug Propecia, that is used to fight male pattern of baldness, but it’s possible as a result that the public will learn the identity of Trump’s actual White House physician.

Do you think the benefits of Donald Trump using a hair loss drug at 70 outweigh the risks?

