Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors Swirl As She & Scott Disick Kiss On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be expecting her fourth child as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick continues to party with numerous women in Miami.

As Disick seemingly channels his former playboy self, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is said to be facing a crisis as she reportedly deals with her fourth pregnancy. However, she is allegedly keeping the identity of her potential child’s father a secret.

On February 1, an insider told Life & Style magazine that while Kourtney Kardashian is still in love with Disick, 33, the father of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, she is allegedly expecting a child with her much younger flame, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

The source also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had gotten back together months ago, but ultimately their relationship became strained once again due to Disick’s behavior.

“He tries to be on his best behavior for months and then will slip up and disappear,” an insider said right before Scott Disick was caught kissing model Jessica Harris during a trip to Miami, Florida.

In photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner, Scott Disick was seen with Harris’ legs wrapped around him as they spent some time together in a pool. Meanwhile, she was seen kissing the father of three before they shared a cigarette. Around the same time, Disick was seen with another woman, model Amber Davis.

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traveled to Costa Rica at the end of last month to film scenes for her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and during their trip, Disick was reportedly involved in a fight with her family that ultimately led to an early exit.

While Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t been seen with any of her rumored flames since she and Justin Bieber were spotted in Los Angeles in mid-January, the Life & Style magazine report claimed she is currently enjoying her time with Bendjima, who she was first linked to in October of last year.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has always had a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type,” a friend told the magazine, which added that the reality star was photographed at a hotel in Beverly Hills with Bendjima in December.

“[Younes] has quietly sparked a relationship with Kourtney and really fancies her,” a source said at the time, before adding that while “they aren’t ready to go public… there’s a real chemistry between them.”

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s possible thoughts on her alleged pregnancy, the magazine’s source said she wouldn’t mind having another child as she truly feels she was “put on this Earth to be a mom.”

In other Kourtney Kardashian news, she and Disick will soon be seen together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13. In a sneak peek at the new season, they are reportedly seen kissing one another as Disick proclaims his love for Kardashian.

“I would never be over her, she’s the love of my life,” Scott Disick admits in a preview clip shared by Radar Online on February 2.

As the scene continues, the on-and-off couple is seen sitting on a couch together with Disick’s arm wrapped around the mother of his children.

“Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?” Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe is later seen asking Disick.

“We didn’t kiss,” he responds.

Then, Khloe quickly fires back, “You told me you kissed!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before calling it quits in July of 2015 after Disick was caught getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, during a vacation in the South of France.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 when the series premieres on the E! network this March.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]