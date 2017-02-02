Kate Moss, 43, Gets Naked For W Magazine ‘Powerful Women’ Issue

Kate Moss goes completely naked for W Magazine’s Powerful Women March issue. The 43-year-old supermodel joins other notable women like Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson, Jessica Chastain, and Donatella Versace.

The five women were shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Each of the women gave their input on how they manage to stay on top in male-dominated professions, body image, age, and longevity.

The Powerful Women issue of W Magazine featured women of all ages, different backgrounds, and all different kinds of professions within the entertainment industry. The five women all posed in black ensembles for the cover of the special issue.

All of the women posed for glamorous portraits, but 43-year-old supermodel Kate Moss went the extra mile and stripped down to her birthday suit.

Moss looked radiant in her image with a gold coat falling away from her naked body.

Kate Moss began her modeling career as a Calvin Klein model when she was a young teenager. Moss admittedly said that she had not always had the body confidence that she has now, according to Daily Mail.

“My mum said, ‘I don’t think you’re that photogenic!’ From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all. I just had to get comfortable with being naked.”

47-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez also spoke on the topic of body confidence.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s.” “Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age.”

The mother-of-two said that she appreciates her flaws.

“And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

Lopez attributed her successful career to pushing the boundaries of her own comfort zone.

“I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy, ultimately.’In the middle of it, risk is uncomfortable. But to me, there’s something super­ exciting about that. It’s probably the way I’m wired. Most people don’t like it, but I’m like, ‘Yeah! Let’s do more, let’s take more, let’s see more…’ Then I’m in it and, like, ‘Wow, this is a lot.”‘

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson addressed her success in her forties, calling herself a “late bloomer.”

“It’s supposed to be over for me at 46, but here I am. I’m a late bloomer, and I’m okay with that. Know why? Late bloomers last looong.”

Donatella Versace,61, spoke about her own realization of the power of fashion.

“I only truly understood it recently, in the last five or six years. Before that I felt I had to produce the ‘right’ kind of Versace collection.”

“But now I am designing for a woman who works, who has children—or maybe she doesn’t work, but she definitely has power. The power to keep on going forward. I have to succeed in showing women that we can do more, that we are stronger than men.”

For more from the ladies, visit W Magazine‘s site.

