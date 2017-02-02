Nicki Minaj And Drake Reunion Prompts The Game To Take Shots At Meek Mill

A recent reunion involving hip-hop stars Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake has not only raised speculation about Drake’s dating situation but has also given new ammunition to rapper The Game in his ongoing feud with Meek Mill. It’s also no secret that Drake and Meek Mill have had their differences over the past year or so, with Nicki Minaj caught in the middle. Could Game’s recent comments lead to more feuding amongst the hip-hop stars, or is it just more of a publicity grab for the musicians?

The Game feuded with Meek over the course of 2016 but it had seemingly died down from social media or elsewhere. However, several recent social media posts showing off Nicki Minaj and Drake reunited in the studio raised speculation. While the three stars have various projects they’re all working on and have been featured on each other’s works over the years, the talk quickly started up that Drake was now with Meek’s former girl, Nicki, after a relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

In a recent report from Hot New Hip Hop, Game decided to use the reunion to continue his verbal warfare with Meek Mill. The Compton-born rap star borrowed a few lines from the well known Drake diss track called “Back to Back,” along with re-posting the Instagram picture featuring Nicki and Drake together.

“I don’t wanna hear about this ever again. Not even when she tell em that we better as friends.”

Game’s Instagram jab has now amassed over 165,000 likes from various fans who enjoyed the quip. To add further insult to injury, Game also referred to Drake as “Twenty 6 Savage,” mocking Meek Mill for losing his girl. Drake had previously mentioned Meek Mill’s relationship with Nicki Minaj in the song “Back to Back,” with the song lyrics calling out Meek’s concert tours and manhood.

You love her, then you gotta give the world to her

Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?

I know that you gotta be a thug for her

This ain’t what she meant when she told you to open up more.

Over the years while hip-hop has grown in its popularity, the majority of feuds between hip-hop artists were done via diss track songs. Social media wasn’t really a “thing” where hip-hop artists carried on their feuds, although interviews for radio, television and print media were. Examples of major diss track wars between rappers over the years included Canibus vs. LL Cool J and Jay-Z vs. Nas. In the case of the latter rivals, they never engaged in their battling online and now have mended things to the point they work together. It seems like there’s a very slim chance of that happening with Drake and Meek, or Game and Meek.

In the more current era of hip-hop, diss tracks continue to get used quite a bit. It seems almost daily that rappers are releasing songs online as part of mixtapes, or just as stand-alone songs. “Back to Back” was released by Drake to the masses online and even had success on the iTunes charts. It also is Drake’s more recent feud, as he previously engaged in a back-and-forth with longtime hip-hop star Common. At the root both times were girls that Drake and his rival dated. Drake and Common were supposedly beefing over tennis star Serena Williams who is now engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

One has to wonder why Game is trying to find ways to throw more shots at a hip-hop star he just doesn’t get along with. It seems like The Game is simply using this to instigate more feuding, or perhaps capitalize on some publicity for himself. Now the hip-hop world will wait to see if Meek Mill responds to what Game has recently posted online or if the Philadelphia rapper stays quietly planning his next moves.

Should Game even get involved in making comments towards Meek Mill anymore, or just let the feud die already?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]