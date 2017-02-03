Trump Latest News: Cuts White Racists For Muslims As Police ‘Infiltrated’

In Trump’s latest news, the media are exposing Trump’s side-kick, Steve Bannon, as fueling what many are calling a racist, white supremacist or “Alt Right agenda” through his recent executive orders like the Muslim ban.

On top of this, experts point out that, as the FBI continues to investigate white extremist infiltration in law enforcement — Trump is cutting neo-Nazis from his budget from his budget to fight terrorism.

It has also been confirmed by former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, according to The Hill, that Trump is definitely what most people define as racist and that he formed the Muslim ban to be specifically about targeting religion from the very beginning. Rudy Giuliani was quoted stating the following.

“I’ll tell you the whole history of it: When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.’ [Trump] called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.'”

There are still no updates if Trump’s witnessed racism by Rudy Giuliani will result in a violation of The Constitution or affect the petition circulating to impeach Donald Trump, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Although some Americans are applauding the Muslim ban and do not care if Trump is a racist, there are also money problems that can evolve out of the current chaotic nature of the new Trump presidency with issues like the Muslim ban or Mexico wall that could have serious economic consequences for the blue collar workers Trump said he was not going to ignore.

Sadly, all of these actions that focus on emphasizing white extremists — that are alleged to be authored by Steve Bannon — could backfire if other countries start placing economic sanctions on American workers.

In other words, because Trump does not understand that being racist is going to backfire with government-level “business” deals that affect trade deals with economies like the E.U., America could end up like the U.K. and their racism-instigated Brexit financial conundrum.

Thankfully, at least in the eyes of the media if not Trump himself, the mystery behind his madness is quickly unraveling, and the reasons Trump has been creating confusion by cutting white nationalists from his extremists budget and focusing solely on Islamic terrorism has been exposed, and will continue to be exposed, by investigative journalists.

For example, Katie Couric and Yahoo exposed the “Bible” behind Steve Bannon and used it to explain why Trump is doing things like the Muslim ban or trying to start a trade war with Mexico.

In particular, the focus by Yahoo was on a former colleague of Steve Bannon’s that said his source for what he is doing with Trump is based on the dangerous ideology in a book called Art of War. This book is known for professing, “the importance of using secrecy and trickery, as well as creating confusion, to accomplish one’s goals.”

CNN posted an opinion piece that went as far as saying that they “cannot rule out” that Trump and Bannon might be trying to form a coup and stated Bannon was Trump’s “shadow leader.”

The CNN opinion piece went on to describe Bannon’s history of racist right-wing military extremism and quoted him talking “repeatedly” about “destroying the state” for Alt-Right purposes and called it “an insurgent, center-right populist movement that is virulently anti-establishment.”

Finally, they pointed out that Bannon and Trump were doing what many authoritarian coups do which is attacking targets with surrealism and nonsense with such frequency that the target does not have time to rebound.

Adding to the idea that Steve Bannon is pushing an Alt-Right agenda and is a “shadow leader” to Trump, Reuters reports on February 2, that Trump’s newest executive order idea is to cut white supremacist extremists from a program specifically designed to curb or reform these individuals to solely focus on Islamic terrorism.

The new government program called “Countering Violent Extremism,” or CVE, would instead be called “Countering Islamic Extremism” or “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism.”

This is astounding considering headlines over the years have shown that white right-wing extremists are more of a threat to Americans than Islamic terrorists.

Time quoted a study by New America Foundation published in 2015 that stated, since September 11, 2001, “48 people were killed by white terrorists, while 26 were killed by radical Islamists.”

Newsweek reported in February 2016 the following based on a report by the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security based on surveys of 382 law enforcement groups.

“Law enforcement agencies in the United States consider anti-government violent extremists, not radicalized Muslims, to be the most severe threat of political violence that they face.”

Nevertheless, there appears to be a bigger problem in America with the Alt-Right because The Intercept reported on January 31 that the FBI is currently investigating widespread infiltration of law enforcement by white supremacists and extremists and stated the following.

“Domestic terrorism investigations focused on militia extremists, white supremacist extremists, and sovereign citizen extremists often have identified active links to law enforcement officers.”

Although the FBI has made it clear that they were monitoring white supremacy in law enforcement agencies around late 2016, there have been opinion pieces written about how it seems no one is talking about the growing radicalization of white Americans — and are instead focused on ISIS or the idea that Islamic terrorists are everywhere.

For example, Guardian writes on November 15, 2016, that the corners of the internet where men that feel abused by politically correct society or feel rejected by women go to fume their rage on forums — but get recruited by the Alt-Right because, “Neo-fascists treat these websites as recruitment grounds. They find angry, frustrated young men and groom them.”

Adding to the idea that no one is talking about the radicalization of white America, Afrosapiophile writes the following on December 10, 2016.

“[W]e are now facing a moment in modern history where white people are now becoming radicalized into white supremacy at an alarming rate. Where a man named Barry Goldwater campaigned as a blatant white supremacist and failed, Donald Trump did the same and succeeded. Nazis think they can wear suits and nice haircuts and do Nazi salutes downtown Washington D.C.”

Worse, it appears that focusing on “radical Islam” when it comes to Trump fighting ISIS might be a losing battle because the situation appears to be more about drugs and a drug war than Islam.

For example, investigative journalism has exposed that the drug that fuels ISIS is a type of meth or stimulant that goes by the brand name Captagon, according to TCF.

Spectator adds to this in 2016 with an interview with by noting in November 2015 that two Captagon drug shipments on the way to ISIS were seized with 11 million tablets seized by Turkey on their way to Syria and another case in Saudi Arabia where a prince was “arrested after two tonnes of Captagon pills were found in cases being loaded onto a private jet.”

Ultimately, Trump’s racism will be bad for business, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

For example, former Mexican president Vincente Fox stated in an interview around January 31 that he did feel a trade war was coming between America and Mexico because of Trump’s racist border wall idea and general disrespectful attitude.

WSJ agreed with Vincente Fox and verified that the estimated imports and exports between the U.S. and Mexico are estimated at $590 billion.

The pending trade war with Mexico may have been agitated on February 2 when Business Insider said Trump called the current President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, and “threatened” and “humiliated” Nieto.

It is also alleged that President Trump threatened to send “troops” to “deal” with a situation in Mexico if Nieto did not resolve it.

In addition to potentially losing a profitable neighbor in Mexico due to Trump’s zero-filters approach to foreign policy and having a racist like Bannon influence his executive orders and decisions: Trump is bad for business because all forms of discrimination are bad for America in terms of profitable international trade — especially with the E.U.

The Nation points out that Trump’s latest news is that he is toying with ideas to legalize discrimination under his Religious Freedom Act. This type of catering to the Alt-Right is exactly the kind of racist attitude that got the U.K. in their mess with Brexit and will result in the U.K. leaving a profitable relationship with the E.U.

To summarize, Washington Post stated the following.

“Ultimately, the idea that a vote to leave the E.U. would lead to an immigrant-free Britain was always a fantasy. If Britain wants a favorable trade deal with the E.U., it will almost certainly have to make some concessions on the free movement of people. Deporting the immigrants who already live in the country would be an act both unethical and enormously impractical. If Britons really did vote out of the E.U. because of racism and xenophobia, they could well be enormously disappointed in the coming years.”

When it comes to racism being bad for business, The Brookings Institute also points out that, although it is not always clearly defined, “the international community agrees broadly on the need to respect labor standards.”

An example they used that Trump might want to pay more attention to is The International Labor Organization, created by the Treaty of Versailles after World War I. This document has standards that countries like America must follow with the TransAtlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the E.U. such as no “discrimination in employment and wages.”

In another example, the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 focuses on “occupational safety and health” and that jobs should offer a “safe and healthy working environment.”

Supporting this, racism could and has been used in lawsuits where racist actions were ruled to have created an “unhealthy environment,” according to the EEOC website.

In the end, if racist Bannon keeps inserting himself into Trump’s latest news, America could turn into an economic disaster — just like the U.K. and Brexit — and fall in danger of violating the terms of its trade policies.

Trump should also not underestimate the E.U. to consider economic sanctions on America for being racist or allowing workers to be discriminated against.

For example, opinions flared after the Trump election because he is a climate change denier, and it was proposed that the E.U. could also impose economic sanctions on America for violating the Paris Agreement, according to US News.

[Feature Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]