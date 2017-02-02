Dakota Johnson On Jimmy Fallon: ’50 Shades’ Mad Lib Theater Is Priceless [Video]

Dakota Johnson was on Jimmy Fallon January 31 to promote her latest film Fifty Shades Darker, and as usual, the laughs had just begun. The segment had the two re-enacting a scene from the original Fifty Shades of Grey, but with a twist.

Fallon had turned the script, using the scene where the main characters first meet, into a set of “Mad Lib Theater” cue cards with hilarious results.

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, has been known for his clean comedy, always inventing new ideas to keep not only the audience but his guests entertained. He rolled around on a mat with Halle Berry, played raw egg roulette with Anna Kendrick, pranked fans with a fake mechanical ice cream scooper, and even played out a sketch dressed as President Donald Trump interviewing the real Trump through a fake mirror.

The Donald Trump sketch had been a running gag throughout the 2016 election, poking fun at the President’s words and mannerisms during telephone conversations with various candidates. One of the funniest was when he called Madea (Tyler Perry in character) to talk about the President.

Fifty Shades of Grey and its follow-ups have been considered one of the most likely films to earn a Razzie award, having had its unofficial roots in the Twilight franchise. It originated as Twilight fan fiction, with Bella and Edward eschewing the entire fantasy element in favor of a BDSM storyline. She was a virgin interviewing for a job, and he took the opportunity to invite her into his sexual lifestyle. After contacting Stephanie Meyer for the rights to make the books canon, Meyer refused, but she turned a proverbial blind eye to E.L. James by changing the names of the characters and leaving the story intact.

The storytelling and dialogue used in Fifty Shades has been considered a goldmine of comedy for its unrealistic exchanges. The source material was so notorious for that YouTube celebrity group Team Four Star went to various conventions, sometimes teaming up with Nostalgia Critic‘s Doug Walker, to read directly from a copy of the book. Being a comedy-based team of voice actors, they used their wealth of voices during the reading. These voices included many characters from their own Dragonball Z Abridged series as well as Christopher Walken, Tommy Wisaeu, Droopy Dog, and DC Comics villain, General Zod.

Jimmy Fallon has taken his own route to poking fun at the dialogue, and Dakota Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele, did it right alongside him. Fallon played the titular Christian Grey in the segment, where the script was presented with cue cards off camera with random words inserted. Those words were chosen ahead of time and written down, and after mulling it over, Johnson was ready.

In the end, neither was ready, both laughing uncontrollably by the time they were done, reports US Weekly.

The words chosen were “barf barf,” “two weeks,” “Independence Day,” “psychedelic,” “pinching,” “penguins,” “knee,” “49,” “tickle,” “sock,” “Detroit,” “Beyonce,” “baby come back,” “Zamboni driver,” “funeral,” “hairless,” “sausage,” and “dang.” With phrases like “I feel like a Zamboni driver at a funeral,” “adopted at the age of 49,” and “tickle excessively,” both of them had the hardest time keeping a straight face.

Was this segment better than Fallon’s former attempt with Benedict Cumberbatch?

