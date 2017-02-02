Gigi Hadid Dishes On Zayn Malik Romance After Reported 2016 Split

Gigi Hadid opened up about her relationship with singer Zayn Malik during an interview with British Vogue for their March issue.

After dating for about a year and a half, the 21-year-old model spoke out about her romance with the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer, which has been rumored to be on-and-off at times.

“When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking,” Gigi Hadid dished, according to a report by Perez Hilton on January 31.

“We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies,” she continued. “I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first faced rumors of a romance in November of 2015 after they were spotted together at an after-party for the American Music Awards. Since then, they have attended a couple of public events together, including the 2016 Met Gala, but, like Gigi Hadid noted, they prefer to keep the majority of their relationship indoors.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were also featured together in the pages of Vogue, where they showcased their affection for one another with a stunning pictorial, and in his music video for his hit song “Pillowtalk,” which was one of his first singles off his solo album.

Following the start of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship, the couple was faced with numerous rumors regarding their possible split and in June of 2016, a People Magazine source claimed they had parted ways weeks prior. At the time of the report, a reason for their split wasn’t given, but an insider did add that they may ultimately get back together and just weeks later, they did just that.

In mid-June, after Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were seen together in New York City, another People Magazine source confirmed they were back on and working on their relationship.

“They have been working on their communication and being honest with each other and so far things are great,” said a Gigi Hadid source. “They were fighting all the time and Gigi caught Zayn in a handful of lies and couldn’t take the mystery anymore, so she dumped him.”

Although Gigi Hadid may have intended to end her relationship with Zayn Malik at that point, it didn’t stick because the former One Direction band member reportedly “kept incessantly apologizing and wanted another chance,” according to the insider.

“[Gigi Hadid] gave it to him, and now he’s determined to prove himself to her,” added the source. “Everything’s good at the moment, but things could change overnight. Zayn is really going to need to continue to prove himself to her. Otherwise, she may not stick around.”

In other Gigi Hadid news, the model has recently been spending tons of time with her younger sister, Bella Hadid, who is reportedly down in the dumps following the reveal of her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez.

Last month, after The Weeknd was photographed kissing Selena Gomez in Santa Monica, California, a source told Hollywood Life that Bella was leaning on Gigi Hadid and the rest of her family, including her mother Yolanda, her father Mohamed, and her brother Anwar.

“She’s been talking and texting with all her sisters but especially Gigi,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Bella has been leaning on her whole family.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]