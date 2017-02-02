Donald Trump Renames Black History Month To African American History Month

Donald Trump has made a large number of changes and signed a good amount of executive orders since being sworn in as the President of the United States. Now, his latest change has people in an uproar yet again, and some may not know what to think about it all. With the start of February came the beginning of Black History Month, but it is no more as Donald Trump has now changed the name to African American History Month.

As first reported by TMZ, a senior administration official for Donald Trump has told the site that the name change is happening. Apparently, Trump met with some African American leaders who all determined that the term “black” was completely outdated.

It appears as if everyone agreed to that fact and decided that the community should indeed be referred to as “African American.” With that being said, the decision was made to scratch the name of Black History Month from the books and calendars.

So… this is happening. Trump is officially changing Black History Month > African American History Month.

The senior official added that this name change for Black History Month is one that wasn’t done without a lot of thought. A new addition was recently added to the Smithsonian, and it is called the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and many have seen that as extremely respectful.

The new name of African American History Month for February is one that is said to be mindful and respectful to that new addition.

All of this comes after a breakfast with African American supporters on Wednesday that actually marked the beginning of African American History Month. According to ABC 7, Trump spoke of Frederick Douglass and how he was “an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more.”

President Trump spoke of Douglass along with Harriet Tubman, Rose Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr. regarding the 2016 addition to the Smithsonian Museum.

“I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things. Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.”

Keeping in mind the millions of African Americans who have shaped and changed the culture of this nation, it seemed only fitting that the month dedicated to their history be given an appropriate name.

Pres. @realDonaldTrump has changed Black History Month to National African American History month.

On social media, the new name for Black History Month is drawing mixed reactions as some think it should never have been changed while some believe it is a good move. Others are stating that they have referred to or heard February called African American History Month for a long time already.

Since 1976, every single president has designated the month of February in the exact same way, and that is as Black History Month. Now, Donald Trump is essentially doing the very same thing, but using a different name and terminology, but it is still bound to cause a bit of friction.

One Twitter user tweeted out that Barack Obama had referred to February by this different name for a long time, but still held “Black History Month” receptions.

.@TMZ is wrong – Obama proclamations all said “National African American History Month.” pic.twitter.com/HlflnffCtA — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) February 2, 2017

President Donald Trump has made many changes since taking the office of President of the United States of America, and this one appears to be making some of the biggest waves. At first thought, the idea that he has changed the name of Black History Month may not sit well with many people or anyone at all. When they find out how the name change came about and that it is now called African American Month, they may end up accepting of it after all.

