Nordstrom Dumps Ivanka’s Fashion Line After Boycott Campaign ‘Plummeted Sales’

Leading Luxury department store Nordstrom has stopped selling all products of Ivanka Trump.

According to CNN, the move came after a boycott campaign organized by a group against Trump targeted the department store giant asking them to stop doing business with the 70-year-old president and all members of his family.

The “Grab Your Wallet” campaign has since targeted over 60 companies, including the president’s hotels, golf-courses, businesses that sell Trump brands and even businesses of high net worth individuals who supported his campaign in cash and kind.

.@nordstrom will stop selling Ivanka Trump merchandise, following a boycott campaign from the group @GrabYourWallet https://t.co/5kntXAeBSr — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 3, 2017

A spokesperson for Ivanka’s company said the luxury department giant had initially purchased clothing for sale during the spring season, but backtracked, preferring not to sell anything at all. A Nordstrom spokeswoman, speaking to the Washington Post said the Seattle-based company was stopping all Trump purchases because sales had plummeted. As of Thursday evening, the only Ivanka Trump brands on sale were four shoe styles, all available at a 40 percent discount.

“Each year we cut about 10% [of brands] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The “Grab Your Wallet” campaign was initiated by a marketing specialist and grandmother. Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio had agreed that they could no longer shop at retailers that did business with the Trump family with a clear conscience. The pair had urged people all over America to do the same.

Nordstrom says it's cutting the controversial Ivanka Trump brand because of poor sales https://t.co/ZP9Lq7LT5V pic.twitter.com/G0yD9ssMCH — Bloomberg (@business) February 3, 2017

Their grassroots movement was a consequence of the infamous Access Hollywood tape. In the 2005 tape, Mr. Trump had boasted about his celebrity status and said he could do whatever he wanted with women, including “grab them by the p***y.”

Before the boycott started, there were over 71 items of the Ivanka Trump brand being sold on the Nordstrom website, by Thursday, the first daughter’s brand was no longer on the master list of brands available. Moreover, the page that previously featured an assortment of her brand items was empty. The brand inventory levels in the wake of the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign whittled down from 71 different products to 26 and then nine before the Seattle-based company stopped receiving products entirely.

Four days after the “grab them by the p***y” story came to light, Coulter had posted a message on social media criticizing Nordstrom and their business dealings with Ivanka Trump. Coulter had told the retailer to sever ties with the 35-year-old businesswoman because she continued to campaign for her father despite the controversial tape.

Big news everyone. You did this. I am in awe. https://t.co/q9vwmyfpbn — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 2, 2017

Uber's CEO resigned from Trump's council. Nordstrom is dropping Ivanka Trump. Vote ???? with ???? your ???? money — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) February 3, 2017

@amazon @Nordstrom I'm a prime member & a cardholder. As good Seattle companies, please drop the Trump/Ivanka brands. #NoBanNoWall — Amanda. Bronesky (@Mandinsky22) January 30, 2017

Nordstrom had taken steps to defend their association with Ivanka Trump, saying “we hope that offering a vendor’s products, isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position…” However, the anti-Trump barrage proved relentless as hundreds of thousands of tweets calling for a boycott of the Trump brand. The Trump rejection was spurred on by an avalanche of persistent phone calls to Nordstrom headquarters.

Coulter in an email message responding to Nordstrom’s decision to yank the Trump brand from their stores said it was obvious the department store was losing millions of dollars from the boycott and had to do something about it.

“The cause and effect is very clear. Over 230,000 tweets and who knows how many millions of dollars worth of missed purchases later, they finally heard us. The people who voted against Donald Trump may have lost the ballot box, but they can win at the cash register.”

Ivanka Trump Taps Goldman Sachs Partner Dina Powell as an Unofficial Adviser https://t.co/3Ajt2K4nKU — Ayman Omar (@eaymanomar) January 23, 2017

Ivanka Trump started her luxury line with a jewelry collection in 2007, she later branched out to include shoes, fragrances, clothing, handbags and other accessories. Despite Nordstrom ceasing to display the Trump brand on their website and physical stores, the mother of three’s products remain stocked in plenty of stores, including Amazon and Macy’s.

Ivanka Trump is expected to resign all her management positions as well as positions in her President Trump’s companies to serve as adviser to her father. Attorneys say the paperwork would be finalized by Friday. The 35-year-old first daughter has already moved from New York to Washington.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]