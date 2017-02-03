Jennifer Lopez Posts Hot New Instagram Pic After Drake Praises ‘Queen’ Rihanna

Jennifer Lopez is proving that less is more by donning just the tiniest outfits to flaunt her fabulous figure. Turning to Instagram, Lopez has been showing off her sleek physique in everything from a throwback jumpsuit to skin-tight tights. Now, in one of her newest series of hot photos, Jennifer is wearing a bra top and her sultriest look.

Lopez is sharing these sizzling looks just after one of the men in her life, Drake, praised his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, 28. The rapper, 30, and Jennifer, 47, just might be examples of an “out of sight, out of mind” situation, according to Hollywood Life, which noted that he was on tour in Europe when “gushing” over Rihanna.

It was in the middle of a concert when Drake shocked the audience by praising Rihanna as the “queen” during a monologue about records.

“You want to know why you got the party started?” the rapper questioned on stage. “Because you played two records featuring the queen…Rihanna.”

So should Lopez be worried? A source told Hollywood Life that Drake has promised Jennifer that he will replace a tattoo on his arm that he got when was dating Rihanna.

“He’s willing to…[cover] the shark tattoo he got with Rihanna and [replace] it with JLo’s name.”

The insider also said that Drake’s goal is to “end every speculation, every worry, and every doubt.” But is that enough for the rapper to hold onto Lopez?

According to Radar Online, Drake just might have fallen to the second slot on Jennifer’s love list, with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly scoring his own date with the actress/songstress.

Only weeks after Drake and Lopez flaunted a photo of the two cuddling on Instagram, Radar claims that Jennifer and Cristiano “partied together in Spain, leaving Drake in the dark.” A source told the media outlet that Lopez and the soccer star first connected in July, partying at her birthday celebration in Las Vegas. And the insider offered a warning about the future.

“Until this point, Jen has been able to juggle both Cristiano and Drake. But…Drake will hit the roof when he finds out he’s being two-timed!”

However, Lopez doesn’t seem to be worried, with her Instagram page sizzling once more with a hot new picture from her W magazine cover story, reported ComicBook.

“W Magazine cover story…out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot,” wrote the 47-year-old mom of twins for the steamy picture’s caption, in which Jennifer is shown wearing only a gold bra top.

W Magazine cover story… out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Jennifer received gushing praise from fans, ranging from “too hot” to “so beautiful” as the “likes” for her photo quickly soared. The actress/singer has been candid about her views on life, sharing her willingness to take risks.

“I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy.”

Lopz described going outside her comfort zone as “super exciting,” admitting that while “most people” dislike the feeling, it’s “probably the way I’m wired.” As for whether getting older has changed her, Jennifer revealed that age has given her a new appreciation for herself, including her scars from the years of daring dance moves.

“And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have,” she summed up.

As for whether the age difference between Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, is affecting their relationship, an insider told Hollywood Life that it’s becoming somewhat of an issue. And that’s reportedly not the only challenge in their romance.

“Jennifer Lopez is still really into Drake and he is into her too, but he is also all over the place,” said the source. “He works a lot, travels a lot and is not giving J.Lo the time and attention she is used to in a relationship.”

Although Jennifer’s ex Casper Smart also was younger than Lopez, the insider said that it wasn’t a problem because Smart “devoted” his time to Jennifer. However, it’s reportedly different with the rapper’s relationship with Lopez.

“The age difference is becoming a bit of an issue too,” explained the source.

“Drake may not be mature enough to handle his own celebrity status and still hold down a superstar like J.Lo.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]