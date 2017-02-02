NBA All-Star Game 2017: Everything You Need To Know

The NBA All-Star Game 2017 is headed back to the bayou, as the festivities will commence in New Orleans. The NBA All-Star Game 2017 also marks a return trip to New Orleans, as the annual weekend was last held there in 2008. This year, viewers can expect their favorite announcers, celebrities, and players to be chowing down on some beignets and gumbo while taking in the exciting NBA action.

Interestingly, the initial plans were to hold the NBA All-Star Game 2017 festivities in North Carolina, however, the event was moved to New Orleans on account of the controversial transgender bathroom law.

Below is the full NBA All-Star Game 2017 schedule of events, according to the NBA.

Friday, February 17

All times Eastern (ET)

10:30 a.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice | NBA TV

12 p.m. | All-Star media availability | NBA TV

7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 p.m. | BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge | TNT

Saturday, February 18

All times Eastern (ET)

11 a.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement

12 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice | NBA TV

2:30 p.m. | NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire | NBA TV

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV

8 p.m. | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

> Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

> All-Star Three-Point Contest (second event)

> Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, February 19

All times Eastern (ET)

11 a.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

8 p.m. | 66th NBA All-Star Game | TNT

NBA All-Star Game 2017 Starters (Eastern Conference)

Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers)

DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls)

NBA All-Star Game 2017 Reserves (Eastern Conference)

John Wall (Washington Wizards)

Isaiah Thomas (Boston Celtics)

Paul George (Indiana Pacers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Bemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

Paul Milsap (Atlanta Hawks)

NBA All-Star Game 2017 Starters (Western Conference)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

NBA All-Star Game 2017 Reserves (Western Conference)

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings)

Marc Gasol (Memphis Grizzlies)

DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)

Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz)

The NBA All-Star break is an annual weekend of festivities for the NBA, the players, the analysts, and the fans. While the events are still competitive, it gives players a chance to relax for a few days and take a break from the rigors of the regular season. Also, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, this is a small breather before the second half of the season kicks into full gear and the playoff push begins.

There are a number of players participating in the event this year, and many of those names have been attached to NBA trade rumors throughout the season. With the NBA game the way it is, one team could be one acquisition away from seriously competing for this year’s title. So, while everyone enjoys the fun and games of NBA All-Star Game 2017, the wheels will still be turning as front offices look to make the necessary moves to put them ahead of the competition, and players look to shift gears as the playoff picture slowly begins to take shape, and the regular season winds down.

Ultimately, the Western Conference has won the big game four times in the last five years, with Russell Westbrook named as the All-Star Game MVP in each of the last two years. With the Western Conference being the deeper conference of the two, odds are good that the West will come away with the win this year. However, fans will have to tune in to find out for sure when the event tips off in New Orleans on February 17.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]