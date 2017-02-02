UFO Sighted At NASA JPL Lab: Google Earth Image Shows ‘Flying Saucer’ On Runway

Images from Google Earth that supposedly show a “flying saucer” or some disc-shaped UFO at the end of a runway at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, have been the focus of worldwide headlines for the last couple of days. But is that what it is — some grounded extraterrestrial vehicle? The images, of course, set the internet to speculation overdrive, with skeptics cautioning that it was unlikely that the JPL had absent-mindedly left a UFO outside (if their intent has always been to deny the existence of UFOs). But one UFO researcher that specializes in investigating and debunking UFOs believes that the “flying saucer” does have a connection with exploring space, just more on the human side of the search.

The Sun reported this week that photos from Google Earth hit the internet that apparently captured a “silver, circular object” at rest at the end of what appears to be a runway structure outside of a facility on Mesa Road, which is part of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). But that’s not all that was shown in the UFO video uploaded by name shame on YouTube (the Sun’s source). In the short clip, the user points out that at another moment in time (2014), the so-called “flying saucer” was off the straight stretch of what appears to be pavement and setting on ground in an area of scrub brush a bit farther away from the facility. A user named shame suggests the object has been on a “walkabout.”

Conspiracy theorists have long associated NASA’s JPL as a warehouser of recovered UFOs and secret laboratories where extraterrestrial vehicles are studied and reverse-engineered for their advanced technology.

Nigel Watson, the author of the UFO Investigations Manual, told the Daily Mail, “I doubt this is a captured extraterrestrial flying saucer. More likely it is a structure or vehicle that has a flying saucer shape.”

He went on, “Secondly, why would they leave it out in the open to be spotted by the likes of Google Earth?”

But Watson likens the flying saucer sighting to the recent spate of images being captured on NASA’s live feed cameras on the International Space Station.

“Seeing strange anomalies on Google seems to be the latest craze that is rivaling the watching of live images from the International Space Station to get a glimpse of UFOs,” he said. “In most of these instances we see what we look for.”

UFO hoax-busting site UFO of Interest was quick to offer a more NASA-nuanced explanation for the so-called UFO. They suggest that the “flying saucer” is actually the “test antenna” at the end of JPL’s 3000 Foot Range Mesa Antenna Measurement Facility. The facility tests the radio frequency performance certifications and calibration services in support of JPL research and technology tasks.

The Mesa Antenna Measurement Facility is just one of many laboratories operated by the JPL in the area.

The JPL, as many know, is responsible for maintaining communications with NASA’s numerous spacecraft on their varied missions throughout the solar system.

The following was pulled from the “About JPL” page on its website.

“The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a unique national research facility that carries out robotic space and Earth science missions. JPL helped open the Space Age by developing America’s first Earth-orbiting science satellite, creating the first successful interplanetary spacecraft, and sending robotic missions to study all the planets in the solar system as well as asteroids, comets and Earth’s moon. In addition to its missions, JPL developed and manages NASA’s Deep Space Network, a worldwide system of antennas that communicates with interplanetary spacecraft.”

It is through the JPL that NASA maintains contact with the Mars Curiosity Rover and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, whose transmissions of data have also been the source of a few UFO sightings over the years, as the Inquisitr has reported.

However, NASA’s official position remains unchanged in that UFOs only exist as unexplained anomalies and that, as yet, alien life, intelligent or otherwise, has yet to be detected.

[Featured Image by andrea crisante/Shutterstock]