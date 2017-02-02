Mariah Carey Goes Full-On Taylor Swift With Album Cover, Teaser Song?

Mariah Carey is taking “a woman scorned” to another level — in “Boy Bye” fashion. As if taking a chapter out of Taylor Swift’s playbook, Mariah shot the middle finger — presumably — at James Packer in the teaser video for her new “I Don’t” song.

Mariah Carey followed up and released her “I Don’t” album cover in what many believe is a rebuke of her rumored ex-fiancé. Some on social media are wondering if Mariah is channeling Taylor Swift by getting into the “breakup song business.”

Mariah Carey Goes All Taylor Swift | TMZ TV https://t.co/kDSmnVjqi1 #movies — Rincon Movies (@RinconMovies) January 27, 2017

Mariah posted several scantily clad pictures on Instagram of her wearing different forms of sexy lingerie. In the teaser video, Mariah dons a striking wedding gown and then looks the camera dead-on while flipping the bird with a smirk, citing an AceShowBiz post. If you didn’t notice the ginormous bling on her finger, you’re blind, for sure.

The sensual video begins with rapper YG dropping lyrics from a balcony. Below, Mariah rolls around in an open-top Rolls Royce singing “I Don’t.” The scenes show Carey in two types and colors of lingerie as she shows off major thigh and cleavage.

The video and song scream Taylor in so many ways. Social media was quick to point out the similarities. Some were all Team Mariah channeling Swift while others were not feeling her at all.

#IDONT 02.03.17 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Taylor Swift is known to call out her ex-boyfriends and unrequited lovers — Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer, to name a few — and Mariah appears to be following suit.

Mariah Carey Is Pulling A Taylor Swift And Working On A Breakup Song https://t.co/cEcSqVmhgb — Shawn (@scentedGhost) January 26, 2017

Us Magazine reported that Packer could no longer tolerate Mariah Carey’s “diva” behavior, spending habits. Moreover, he “had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world.”

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don't, coming out this Friday. ???????????? MC + YG #IDONT A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Months ago, Carey’s spokesperson released a statement about her split from the Australian casino magnate.

“Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah. James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together. They are discussing it, and plan to release an official statement together about their future.”

Days before Mariah and Packer split, she finalized her divorce from Nick Cannon. She and the America’s Got Talent host’s nuptials ended in divorce after six years of marriage.

Taylor Swift isn't the only one who can do a breakup song: https://t.co/pMieJGxhjW — 105.3 My FM (@1053MyFM) January 30, 2017

Celebuzz followed up on a report of an interview Cannon had with Power 106 in early December. Nick recently announced that he was becoming a daddy again; this time he is expecting a baby with long-time friend Brittany Bell.

During the radio chat, he admitted being confronted by Mariah Carey over the baby news. Nick and Mariah have twins together, Moroccan and Monroe, 5.

“She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier. I don’t know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, ‘Mhmmm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'”

Nick has moved on since his breakup with Mariah, and he doesn’t appear to have a bone to pick with his ex-wife. Cannon was a guest recently on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

There, he spoke about Mariah’s infamous snafu on New Year’s Day. Cannon said Carey did get “flustered,” but she handled the moment well, according to a quote from Access Hollywood.

“[B]eing the diva that she is, she was like, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.’ Like Ryan Seacrest said, ‘She can do no wrong.’ She worked through it.”

Mariah had a rocky start to 2017. During her New Year’s Day show in New York’s Times Square, Mariah’s set appeared to experience technical difficulties to the point at which she simply stopped singing.

Apparently, trying to hide signs of distress during the singing of her song, “Emotions,” Mariah sauntered about the stage and asked the audience to join in and finish the lyrics. And without warning, Carey said, “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” before walking off the set.

Later, Mariah Carey took to social media and slammed the producers of the show and alleged being sabotaged. Her claims were met with mixed responses on social media; some empathized with her for the “embarrassing” moment, while others slammed her “diva” behavior.

It’s unclear if Carey is following Taylor Swift in her latest breakup song, “I Don’t,” or she is simply following her heart and expressing herself in the best way she knows how.

