Sam Heughan Eyes ‘Doctor Who’ Role, To Leave Caitriona Balfe And ‘Outlander’?

Sam Heughan allegedly wants to take the lead role in the hit science-fiction series Doctor Who. Is he leaving his on-screen partner Caitriona Balfe and Outlander behind?

In a recent report by The Scottish Sun, the 36-year-old actor apparently revealed that he is interested in being the next Time Lord in Doctor Who. This is after Peter Capaldi announced that he will be stepping down as the lead character in the series.

Heughan, who impressively portrays the role of Jamie Fraser in the historical time travel drama, has been very vocal in expressing his interest in taking part on Doctor Who. In fact, the actor recently responded to a fan who wants him to be the next Time Lord.

@SamHeughan And Sam Heughan for #DoctorWho… one day!

(They do very well with Scots ????) — ⚡Julie Chaston⚡ (@JulieChaston) December 25, 2016

I'd vote for that https://t.co/VNFDcOubJp — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 25, 2016

Prior to that, the Scottish actor also hinted his interest to do Doctor Who way back 2015. In an interview, Sam admitted that he loves the show and even persuaded his friend and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss to get him a part in the series.

“I love Doctor Who – I’d love to do sci-fi. Maybe there’s a crossover there as well. It would work. I could come out of the Tardis – that’d be awesome. Let’s make this happen! If we could do that, that’d be great.”

Heughan also revealed that Outlander and Doctor Who have a special connection. The actor explained that the origin of his character, Jamie Fraser, originally came from Doctor Who.

“Diana [Gabaldon] got the inspiration for Outlander, or the character Jamie Fraser, from Doctor Who. She was watching an episode and there was a character called Jamie [companion Jamie McCrimmon, first seen in The Highlanders] who was in a kilt and that’s where she got the first spark,” Sam pointed out.

I love this Scottish!! ???????????? #JamieFraser #Outlander @samheughan A photo posted by Ana Monteiro (@ana.cfmonteiro) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:16am PST

Fans of both shows seem to agree that Sam could be the perfect replacement for Capaldi. As early as now, numerous memes have been circulating online featuring Sam in Doctor’s costumes. Reports also noted that his accomplishments as an actor also made him a good candidate for the Doctor Who role. Heughan has several awards under his belt including eight recognitions for his role in Outlander as well as The Anglophile Channel Awards Favourite British Artist of the Year and Best Actor in a Television Series which he won twice.

If his Doctor Who inclusion comes to fruition, Sam will be the fourth Scottish actor to land the role, after Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant, and Capaldi. However, there has been no confirmation whether Sam will indeed get the role or not.

With all the enthusiasm about Heughan and Doctor Who, many are wondering if the actor will ditch his on-screen partner Caitriona Balfe and Outlander. Considering that Heughan himself apparently wants to land the Doctor Who role, many speculate that he might leave the show and the actress behind.

Sam and Caitriona successfully win the hearts of their fans and avid viewers of Outlander. Their on-screen chemistry has been so evident that many started to believe that they are dating in real life. However, both stars have strongly denied such rumors claiming that they are just good friends.

#ViveLesFrasers! We'll see you in Paris on April 9. Click the link in our bio to see the official trailer. #Outlander A photo posted by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Feb 11, 2016 at 7:33am PST

Meanwhile, Caitriona, who portrays the role of Claire, recently teased fans with what to expect in Outlander Season 3. In an interview with E! News, the actress revealed that Claire will have a “complicated reunion” with Frank, played by Tobias Menzies, amidst her grief for Jamie.

Caitriona added, “You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank. So when she goes back, she’s a woman in the depths of grief, and also here’s a man who’s kind of pleading and full of hope and full of love and expects them to maybe get back to where they were. And that will never happen for Claire, so she feels love for him but also feels she has to keep him at an arm’s length.”

There has been no official announcement about Outlander Season 3 airdate but it is expected to return later this year. For now, check out Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s chemistry in the video below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards]