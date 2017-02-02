UC Berkeley Riot Shuts Down Speech By White Supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos

Avowed white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos was slated to give a speech at UC Berkeley on February 1, but a student-led riot put an end to his talk before it could even began. The editor of Breitbart News and writer, who proudly proclaims himself to be an Internet troll, and who is categorized by many as a misogynist, anti-Muslim, racist and “alt-right” provocateur had been booked by campus Young Republicans to give an anti-sanctuary city talk. He never made it to the podium.

Instead, Milo Yiannopoulos was blocked from sharing his controversial white supremacist views with UC Berkeley student body when a student-led riot broke out on campus. Ultimately, a the riot involved fire, smoke bombs, fireworks and broken windows. What it did not involve were the sentiments of 32-year-old Yiannopoulos, who reportedly had to be evacuated from the scene before he had the opportunity to address his college-aged Republican fan base at the liberal arts school.

After running away from the riot at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos spoke to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson by phone, reports the network. The proud troll refused to divulge his actual location in the phone call, but he did admit that in order to get away from the scene of the riot against his very presence, he required the assistance of multiple agencies.

“Violent left-wing protesters stormed the building and forced me to be evacuated by police and by my security detail.”

The UC Berkeley police force confirmed the white supremacist author’s story, tweeting out that Milo Yiannopoulos was not longer on location, in an apparent attempt to quell the escalating unrest on campus.

Despite taking a parting shot at the “left-wing,” Yiannopoulos is well-known for his divisive rhetoric and words against anyone and anything not American, white, Christian and male. As The Daily Beast reports, Milo co-authored a paper with Allum Bokhari long before the failed UC Berkeley appearance and related riot that made it clear that Milo Yiannopoulos is proudly alt-right (a 1984“doublespeak” euphemism for “white supremacist”), and since he got some Internet traction, the proud troll has kept his white supremacist views front and center.

“Although initially small in number, the alt-right has a youthful energy and jarring, taboo-defying rhetoric that have boosted its membership and made it impossible to ignore.”

UC-Berkeley set fires to their own university because they disagree with #MiloYiannopoulos #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CUSTpdENuU — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) February 2, 2017

In addition to being a proud member of the so-called “alt-right,” Milo Yiannopoulos has declared himself an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and his anti-immigrant policies. In particular, Yiannopoulos has a beef with the who “sanctuary city” concept, which was why he headed to Berkeley in the first place. Apparently, he was unaware of the school’s predominantly liberal stance.

Or maybe he didn’t realize that San Francisco, the place UC Berkeley calls home, is a proud sanctuary city. Either way, it quickly became apparent that neither Yiannopoulos nor his Berkeley Republican sponsors had properly gauged the level of disdain, disgust and disapproval his impending visit and related speech would incite. Several hours before Yiannopoulos was scheduled to get behind the mic, roughly 1,500 protesters had already gathered at UC Berkeley to protest his appearance.

By two hours prior to his scheduled speech, UC Berkeley announced the decision to cancel the appearance.

As SF Gate reports, the planned Milo Yiannopoulos UC Berkeley speech sparked major discord and even a riot both on campus and in the surrounding city streets. The property damage escalated into serious violence when a hit-and-run involving a BMW was reported following the on-campus protest. Fortunately, the victim of that incident escaped serious injury.

Masked protestors just shot off fireworks and are tearing down fences at Berkeley. Milo inside. pic.twitter.com/3SRNLjuTVn — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

During the riot at Berkeley, barricades were quickly dismantled, police were attacked with bricks and fireworks and a massive fire was started using a gasoline generator-powered streetlight. After the hundreds of protesters involved in the melee were booted from the UC Berkeley campus, they took to the surrounding street to protest the “hate speech” of Milo Yiannopoulos. Garbage bins were knocked over, graffiti was sprayed and general anarchy ensued for several hours as officers attempted to disperse irate protesters.

“We go anywhere people are opposing Trump and his fascist regime.”

A speech by Breitbart provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was canceled after protests erupted on campus. https://t.co/muWh8d1fD3 pic.twitter.com/UOhl25X6QF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 2, 2017

While anti-Milo Yiannopoulos largely feel as though they accomplished what they set out to do on Wednesday night, UC Berkeley had some harsh words for demonstrators.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display, and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives.”

However, it has been widely acknowledged that despite the ensuing riot, most protesters at UC Berkeley were non-violent and had been quietly protesting Milo Yiannopoulos at the school for hours before things turned chaotic. Many carried signs denouncing the Breitbart News writer, self-proclaimed “great big f***t” and social media troll’s preferred manner of speaking.

“Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech”

#BREAKING: UC Berkeley cancels Milo Yiannopoulos after violent protests break out on campus https://t.co/jocXNElivr pic.twitter.com/wfyoZshLZZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 2, 2017

As the afternoon turned to evening, however, a small group of apparent anarchists changed the mood of the demonstration. Described as being attired in all black, including hoodies, the group started breaking down the metal barricades and using them to break windows and damage property. That was when the atmosphere at the anti- Milo Yiannopoulos changed and things quickly got ugly.

All clear for campus lockdown issued at 10:55PM. Routine campus business and classes will be held tomorrow. — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017

In order to restore order on campus, UC Berkeley police were forced to put the entire facility on lock-down. According to a Twitter announcement, the riot eventually died down on its own, and tomorrow is business as usual at the proudly liberal-leaning school.

No arrests were reported at the UC Berkeley riot against proudly white supremacist speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, although police are still looking for the aforementioned hit-and-run driver.

