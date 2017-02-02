‘OITNB’ Actress Lea DeLaria On Recent Weight Loss: ‘All I Can Eat Is P****’

Cat got your tongue?

Outspoken activist and openly gay actress Lea DeLaria of Orange Is The New Black fame managed to make iconic chat notable Conan O’Brien turn several shades of pink following a frank admission during a recent sit-down on TBS’ Conan.

While discussing her noticeable 50 lbs. weight loss with the red-haired talk host host during his Monday night telecast, DeLaria, 51, hilariously alluded to her recent change in diet, which mostly centers on her favorite “delicacy.”

“[My doctors] told me I have diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol at the same time,” she revealed, as Gay Star News posted.

“So basically, all I can eat is p****.”

As O’Brien sat agape over what Lea relayed, the wisecracking entertainer took the moment to keep the laughs going by bringing in another of Conan’s guests, comedian Bill Burr, into the conversation.

“[That’s] something that might keep you in shape too, Bill,” she continued. “Your wife will thank me for that.”

???? A photo posted by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

After a few beats, O’Brien finally managed to remain his composure and responded with a zinger of his own.

“As long as it doesn’t have any gluten in it, I’m in!”

Incidentally, that topic led the conversation toward DeLaria’s failed engagement to Chelsea Daniels, whom, as the Inquisitr reported on back in June of 2015, planned to marry the OITNB star at some time in the “summer or fall” of 2016. In the middle of January 2017, the two announced news of their breakup, which ended on friendly terms, exclusively with People.

“Was this a painful thing,” Conan inquired to Lea, “or kind of amicable?”

“Oh, yeah, it was fine,” the bespectacled DeLaria retorted, before dropping the act and letting O’Brien have it to the delight of the audience.

“[You] a******, f*** you,” she jokingly exclaimed, “of course it was painful!”

As the host exuded mock bemusement over the boisterous reaction, Lea DeLaria decided to mock Conan O’Brien himself to his own live studio audience.

“‘Oh, you broke your engagement,'” she reiterated to the crowd as O’Brien.

“‘[So] what was that like, throwing a dance party?'”

Following a few more moments of laughter from the in-house crowd, Burr, and O’Brien’s equally famous hosting partner, Andy Richter, DeLaria relented from her clap backs long enough to allow herself to get a bit more personal about her feelings on the end of her relationship with Chelsea.

“The thing is, it’s easier for us [to be apart] because I’m a lesbian,” she shared, “and we have a time-honored tradition to keep our exes as very close friends. I have at least nine exes that I consider friends, which is good,” she continued, “because you never know when someone’s gonna wanna throw a really good game of softball.”

Now coming into Season 5 of the popular Netflix comedy-drama, DeLaria, who plays the loud and proud lady-loving Big Boo on Orange Is The New Black, was able to positively cap the last season by taking home a jointly won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series trophy at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

One of her co-stars, newly minted Broadway veteran Danielle Brooks (“Taystee”), couldn’t help but share the first bit of scoop about the new episodes that will debut on the streaming service later this year.

“Season five is done over the course of three days,” Brooks revealed to E! Online, while also adding that viewers would find out early on just why the 13-episode season would revolve around a short period of time.

“It will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready.”

The first four seasons of Orange Is The New Black, featuring Lea DeLaria and Danielle Brooks, are now streaming in full on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to debut at some point in June, as noted by GamenGuide.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]