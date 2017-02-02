Amal Clooney Returns Home After Being Honored At Women Of Impact Dinner

Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney returned home to Los Angeles on Friday, after spending time abroad in England and Switzerland. People magazine reported that the pair’s time abroad was a mixture of business and pleasure, with Amal Clooney being honored at the Women of Impact Dinner, as well as the pair attending the screening of The White Helmets in London earlier this month. Amal Clooney was also spotted spending some romantic time with her husband in Sonning, England, where the pair have been renovating the mansion that they purchased shortly after their wedding in late 2014.

Speaking of the Women of Impact Dinner, another People magazine article reported that Amal Clooney kept good company with some of the world’s most influential women at the event also attended by Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s female finance minister, and Xi Jinping, the president of China, the event was focused on the “fourth industrial revolution,” and the way the world is being changed by technology.

Amal Clooney and Nadia Murad, who has been named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and is a former client of Clooney, were honored guests at the dinner. Much of the evening’s discussion centered on the plight of Murad and the Yazidi people in Northern Iraq.

In other news, Amal Clooney has revealed the person she admires most, according to another People magazine article. The 38-year-old Lebanon-born wife of George Clooney apparently doesn’t think the Money Monster actor is the only role model in her life.

During a Q&A at the Texas Conference for Women, Amal Clooney was asked whom she admired most as a role model. Obviously anticipating to hear her say her celebrity husband is her role model, the human rights attorney actually revealed it’s someone else.

And that someone else is Amal Clooney’s mother. Amal, who has worked closely with an impressive number of influential figures, says her mother is “definitely” her role model. The human rights attorney said that growing up, her mother taught her how to be a working woman while having balance at the same time.

Amal Clooney went on to praise her mother, Baria Alamuddin, for caring about her career and still being independent and staying true to herself. The Ocean’s Eleven actor’s wife also added that her mother, Baria, never lost her femininity.

“She never lost her femininity and she believed the balance was important and that is something that stuck with me.”

Amal Clooney, in her stunning gray pinstripe dress, was definitely the key speaker during the Texas Conference for Women. Besides her mom, who’s a famous journalist, Amal also named Associate Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as one of her role models.

Amal Clooney revealed that back when she was a junior lawyer, she used to draw inspiration from watching Sonia Sotomayor in action in court. However, Sotomayor’s ability to fire questions at even the most persistent and scrupulous wasn’t the only thing that inspired Amal.

“But then also on the personal side, [Sotomayor] was just lovely and I was the most junior and irrelevant person in her chamber… and she was very charming and very balanced.”

Amal Clooney also touched upon the topic of women’s rights around the world. The attorney couldn’t but mention her Yazidi client Nadia Murad, who made headlines in 2014 by living in captivity as an ISIS sex slave.

Amal Clooney’s client is now a political refugee living in Germany. In late 2015, Murad briefed the United Nations Security Council on the issue of human trafficking. Despite her tragic experience with ISIS, Murad has never shied away from speaking out against her former ISIS captors.

Amal Clooney closed her keynote speech with an inspirational address to all women out there. Saying that there is a special “bond” that all women share, the attorney urged all women to stand up for each other.

“It’s a bond of shared experience. Experiences that only women go through and struggles that only women face. The worst thing that we can do as women is not stand up for each other.”

Amal Clooney added that standing up for one another is something women around the world should practice every single day no matter where they are or what they do.

“Because if we are united, there is no limit to what we can do.”

In late 2016, it was reported that Amal Clooney and Honey G could have been friends at school, according to the Mirror. And while after such an inspiration speech, one would think it’s impossible that Clooney and Honey G could possibly have something in common, the two apparently got the same high school education.

Honey G, whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford, is an infamous X Factor contestant and was considered the “joke act” of the year, later going on to infamously ruin a two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday. But it appears that both Mrs. Gilford and Amal Clooney were in attendance at Dr. Challoner’s in Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire.

[Featured Image by KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]