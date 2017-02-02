‘Vikings’ Season 5 Preview, Plus, Could Season 6 Be The End?

As Season 4 of History’s Vikings closed, already fans are looking forward to Season 5. However, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has hinted that if the show is renewed for Season 6, it might be the last season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the 20th episode (entitled “The Reckoning”) of the Season 4 finale of History Channel’s Vikings as well as information about Seasons 5 and 6. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 4 finale saw the death of some main characters as well as the introduction of a new character, Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). But, where will Season 5 of Vikings lead?

You can view the trailer for Season 5 of Vikings below.

The saga involving Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye sees this character fall down as if he is dead but is then healed. In Season 5, it doesn’t look like Sigurd (David Lindstrom) will be so lucky, with the Season 5 trailer showing him lying in a boat ready for a Viking burial. His brothers look on, and, it appears Ivar (Alex Hogh), who stabbed him in the Season 4 finale, is visibly upset. Michael Hirst explained to Variety that Ivar’s actions will split the brothers.

“I think if memory serves Season 5 begins with the burial of Sigurd, and Ivar is weeping and saying he never meant to do it. But his murder of Sigurd splits the brothers — they split up into different camps.”

He then went on to explain that Season 5 will also deal with the fact the Vikings now have claim to a huge part of England — even if Ecbert (Linus Roache) was lying about himself being king when he signed over the lands to the Vikings. This final action of Ecbert’s will have massive consequences for the Vikings moving forward into Season 5.

Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard), who lost his wife, Helga (Maude Hirst), in the Season 4 finale of Vikings, is seen on what appears to be the shores of a new land. Considering it has been previously announced Floki will set sail for Iceland, it seems likely this is where he is. The clip shows Floki alone on this trip though. Michael Hirst revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Floki will “build a one-man boat and just sail into the unknown.”

For those wondering about the fate of Torvi (Georgia Hirst) moving forward into Season 5 of Vikings, the preview trailer shows her standing — fit and well — behind Lagertha.

If you are a fan of battle scenes, Season 5 of Vikings appears to have plenty coming up. The Vikings are seen in conflict with the Saxons, disturbingly, though, Ivar the Boneless appears to be out of his carriage, and on the ground as the fight begins. Could Ivar be injured, or even killed, in Season 5 of Vikings?

Heahmund is seen in the midst of a battle, potentially the one involving Ivar on the ground. Heahmund is seen calling out, “We are the wrath of God!” He is also seen striking Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith). It is likely Heahmund, who was seen in the Season 4 finale of Vikings at Dorset, has joined forces with the Saxons of Wessex in an effort to defeat the Great Heathen Army.

While filming is still underway for Season 5 of Vikings, Michael Hirst thinks Season 6 could be the natural endpoint for Vikings. He is currently writing the final two episodes for Season 5 but spoke to Variety about his plans moving forward.

“I’m pretty sure we can go on for another two seasons. I’m just writing the last two episodes of Season 5. I could tell you things that would blow your mind — things we’ve shot in Season 5 are amazing. I think we will be able to end the show the way we intended to.”

Hirst also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Vikings “will certainly go into Season 6.”

What do you think will happen in Season 5 of Vikings? Are you ready to see Vikings conclude with Season 6? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Vikings has been confirmed by History Channel as returning in 2017 with Season 5.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]