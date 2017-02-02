‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Cast Update: Sarah Paulson Knows New Storyline

American Horror Story, FX’s popular horror anthology series, is not being very secretive this year, which is quite a departure from last year when series creator Ryan Murphy had kept all the details, including the subject matter, a secret until the Season 6 premiere. Murphy has already confirmed two cast members for American Horror Story Season 7 and has said that the new season would be set in modern times.

American Horror Story‘s regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are confirmed to return for Season 7. Evan Peters reportedly has no clue about the upcoming season’s storyline, while Sarah Paulson is among a four-member lucky group who knows about the subject matter.

Earlier in January, during the TCA winter press tour, Murphy told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that there were three people, other than him, who knew the plot of American Horror Story Season 7, and one of them is Sarah Paulson.

There are only three people in the world who know what [American Horror Story Season 7 is about] And that’s FX CEO John Landgraf, [studio executive] Dana Walden, and Sarah Paulson.

Sarah Paulson, who has starred in all the six seasons of American Horror Story, has now confirmed that. In an interview with 9 News, the 42-year-old actress joked that she had got a Batphone to talk with Ryan Murphy about the secret American Horror Story Season 7 plot.

I’ve got the Batphone. I’m on the other end of the Batphone. He calls and it’s just one particular phone that lights up a particular color and I know it’s him.

Ocean 8 actress, however, refused to betray AHS creator and spill any spoilers. She said that she had kept her job because she could keep a secret.

I’ve kept my job for a reason. Because I can keep it buttoned up!

Meanwhile, speaking of whether they would keep the theme for American Horror Story Season 7 a secret like last year, Murphy told EW that they were not sure about that.

Last year was successful [keeping quiet about Season 6]. I don’t know if we’ll do it again. I think maybe we’ll release some of it earlier than we did. But I just started writing it, I haven’t even cast it yet — except for Sarah and Evan. It’s a modern-day story. That’s all I can say.

FX has already renewed American Horror Story for two more seasons in addition to the upcoming Season 7, which brings the series total to nine seasons. Either Season 8 or Season 9 might be a crossover season. Ryan Murphy told EW that there were planning to do a crossover between AHS-Murder House (Season 1) and AHS-Coven(Season 2) together.

It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.

In the crossover season, the characters from AHS Season 1 would be thrust into the world that emerged at the end of AHS Season 3-Coven, Murphy said. He almost confirmed that Sarah Paulson would be a key part of such a crossover season as well, probably playing 18 characters.

It’s a character from season 1 that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy. And then all of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from seasons 1 and 3. Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters.

Sarah Paulson has yet to begin filming for American Horror Story Season 7. She, however, is returning to television in March. Ryan Murphy-created Feud, which premieres on March 5 on FX, will see her reuniting with her former-AHS co-star Jessica Lange. Sarah Paulson is playing actress Geraldine Page in the new eight-episode anthology series that is subtitled Bette and Joan.

The actress recently won the Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017.

FX has yet to announce the premiere date for the new season, but it is being speculated that American Horror Story Season 7 might premiere sometime in October. John Landgraf, CEO at FX, has said that he was excited about AHS Season 7.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]