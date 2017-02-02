Gwen Stefani Crashes Blake Shelton’s Mexico Concert

Gwen Stefani may have a last-minute Valentine’s Day surprise planned for her, as her boyfriend Blake Shelton admits that he is “not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day,” according to ET. The musical duo, who are set to spend their second Valentine’s Day together, also work together as judges on The Voice, whose upcoming 12th season is set to debut on February 27.

“I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh damm*t. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something.”

Hopefully, Shelton will put a little more effort in this year!

In other news, Gwen Stefani crashed Blake Shelton’s concert in Mexico to give a surprise performance, according to People magazine. The 47-year-old No Doubt singer and her boyfriend Shelton turned the recent concert at Crash My Playa into a family affair.

Gwen Stefani Surprises Fans At Blake Shelton’s Mexico Concert … : https://t.co/vNAqoaq59P.,,, pic.twitter.com/q1AUMkEU5I — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) January 26, 2017

Gwen Stefani and Shelton had the time of their lives at the stage of Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan’s music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in January. The country singer brought his girlfriend onstage to cover the song “Footloose.”

But Gwen Stefani didn’t just come to perform one song, as she stayed onstage to treat the crowd to No Doubt’s 2001 hit song “Hella Good.” After Stefani left the stage, Shelton, acting surprised, said it was “Gwen Stefani for real!”

“That’s gonna cost Luke. We are in overtime so we can do whatever the h*ll we want.”

Shelton didn’t want to feel lonely that night, so in addition to bringing Gwen Stefani onstage he also recruited Little Big Town and even Bryan himself to perform covers of Billy Joel’s hit song “My Life” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape.”

Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who have been dating for over a year and are set to spend their second Valentine’s Day together this month, seem to be doing everything together. Besides performing together, the lovebirds spent much of the weekend at Hotel Esencia before and after Shelton’s performance at the music festival.

Gwen Stefani Jams With Blake Shelton in Mexico: Watch https://t.co/ImwYacLpDv pic.twitter.com/jgPu1QoEgi — Green Light Go (@GreenLightGoTPA) January 23, 2017

According to a source cited by People magazine, Gwen Stefani and her beau relaxed by the pool at Esencia with a group of friends and enjoyed dinners together. The source added that the couple “seemed to have a great time.”

Although Gwen Stefani looks very happy in her relationship with Shelton, there’s one ex who still cannot forget her, according to News Australia. Her ex-husband of 20 years, Gavin Rossdale, recently gushed over Stefani in his interview with The Sun.

A few minutes after Rossdale sat down to chat with The Sun, he started proudly showing pictures of his kids, who he shares with Gwen Stefani: 10-year-old Kingston James McGregor, eight-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock, and almost three-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn.

Family facts on Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, just in time for #TheVoice https://t.co/LJulDdFUC2 pic.twitter.com/2WRR5MiamA — MadeForMums (@MadeForMums) January 28, 2017

It’s been one and a half years since Gwen Stefani and Rossdale divorced in August, 2015, but the rock star still cannot seem to forget the No Doubt singer. Comparing divorce and death as “the hardest, most painful things to go through,” Rossdale admitted divorcing Stefani was “completely opposite” to what he wanted.

In August, 2015, Gwen Stefani and Rossdale’s divorce became one of the most talked about topics in show business, as the former couple had been together for 20 years and have three children together.

Gwen Stefani filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” amid allegations Rossdale had a three-year affair with their nanny. Although Rossdale didn’t address his controversial love affair with the nanny in his latest interview, he did speak about what has kept his spirits up after the divorce.

Fifty-one-year-old Rossdale admitted that it was becoming one of the judges on The Voice U.K. alongside Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, and Sir Tom Jones, that helped him go through the rough period following his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

And, of course, his children. Rossdale is also the father of 27-year-old British model Daisy Lowe, who was born in 1989 as a result of his affair with Pearl Lowe, who was married at the time. The British musician also talked about how he and Gwen Stefani care about their kids.

“The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it’s about them.”

Gwen Stefani and Rossdale, who met in 1995, got married in 2002 in London. Then two weeks later the lovebirds had their second celeb-packed wedding in Los Angeles, which included such A-list stars as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were married at the time.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]