‘Vikings’ Season 5: New Characters And Storylines

The Season 4 finale of History Channel’s Vikings saw the set up for new storylines moving forward into Season 5. So, what new characters and plots can viewers expect to see in the next season?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the 20th episode (entitled “The Reckoning”) of the Season 4 finale of History Channel’s Vikings as well as information about Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

New Storylines

Now that Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) is gone, Vikings Season 5 will continue on to tell the story of his sons. From history, we know Bjorn Ironside (played by Alexander Ludwig in Vikings) will continue to explore the Mediterranean before eventually becoming the king of Sweden and possibly becoming the first ruler of the Munso dynasty.

Ivar the Boneless (played by Alex Hogh in the series) will continue to raid in England, setting his sights on Mercia. History tells us that King Aethelred manages to get the Vikings to agree to a truce and Ivar and the Great Heathen Army retreats to York.

Little is known of Ivar’s death, but there is a wonderful story that tells of his burial place. The saga states that Ivar requested he be buried in a place prone to attack. A curse was placed there and anyone landing near his grave site would not succeed. This apparently held true until William I of England burned Ivar’s body.

A fragment of this tale still exists.

“When Vilhjalm bastard [also known as William I of England] came ashore he went [to the burial site] and broke Ivar’s mound and saw that [Ivar’s] body had not decayed. Then [Vilhjalm] had a large pyre made [upon which Ivar’s body was] burned… Thereupon, [Vilhjalm proceeded with the landing invasion and achieved] the victory.”

Along with Ragnar’s sons, it seems likely Season 5 of Vikings will continue with Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzen) mission to become the king of all Norway. The sagas tell of his tales, so Season 5 could follow his story more closely now that Ragnar’s death has been avenged by his sons.

The Season 4 finale of Vikings saw the new character, Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) introduced. As Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, explained to Entertainment Weekly, this character is a precursor to the Knights Templar.

Heahmund only makes a very brief appearance in the Season 4 finale of Vikings, but history tells us that his character will likely join forces with King Aethelred against the Vikings.

New Characters

While Heahmund is introduced in the Season 4 finale of Vikings, Michael Hirst has revealed this character will play a big part in Season 5. So, who else is joining the Season 5 cast of Vikings?

While not a new character, Aethelred will be played by Darren Cahill in Season 5 of Vikings. This indicates there will likely be another time hop in the new season.

WWE’s Adam Copeland also joins the cast as Ketill Flatnose. This character will join forces with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) as he sets sail for Iceland, a place not yet explored by the Vikings in the TV series.

Many fans were disappointed Kattegat didn’t get a mention in the Season 4 finale. However, the arrival of Kris Holden-Ried as Eyvind indicates Kattegat’s storyline will still be in play in Season 5 of Vikings. Eyvind is “an important warrior in Kattegat who decides to travel and settle his family in a new land.” This indicates that he could also be a member of Floki’s Icelandic team.

IMDb has a character listed called White Hair, who will be played by Kieran O’Reilly in Episode 1 of Season 5. As yet, though, no official information has been released about this new character.

Vikings has been confirmed by History Channel as returning with Season 5. As yet, no release date has been announced beyond 2017.

