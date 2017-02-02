‘Vikings’ Season 4 Finale: What Will Happen To Sigurd In Season 5?

Episode 20 of History’s Vikings Season 4 finale ended with a shocking death — or did it? Perhaps the Viking sagas indicate this person is not really dead at all.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the 20th episode (entitled “The Reckoning”) of the Season 4 finale of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 4 finale of Vikings ended with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) hitting his brother, Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye (David Lindstrom), with a battle axe. Sigurd tried to retaliate by pulling the axe out of his chest and lunging at Ivar. He dropped before he could do any damage. It seemed certain that Sigurd is dead.

However, there is an interesting story in one of the Viking sagas that could indicate viewers haven’t seen the end of Sigurd just yet.

The ninth book of the Gesta Danorum deals quite extensively with Ragnar and his sons. This manuscript was written by a scholar some two hundred years after the events laid out within it occurred, indicating it may not be entirely reliable. However, History Channel has used this story recently as a basis for Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) death in Season 4 of Vikings.

So, based on that, it is possible Season 5 of Vikings could still draw on this story about the Vikings. So, what does the ninth book of the Gesta Danorum say about Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye?

This story covers Ragnar’s life during his marriages to Lagertha and Thora. However, his children to Aslaug are also mentioned, in particular, during a battle with a Viking named Harald. It is unclear in the story if this is the Harald Finehair seen in Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings. Ragnar calls on Lagertha for assistance even though they are already divorced at this point. She helps Ragnar out with a vast fleet of ships as well as her own skills on the battlefield.

During the battle, Sigurd (known as Siward in the Gesta Danorum) is injured. While it is not mentioned how he is injured, it appears to be quite severe.

“Siward, while attacking the enemy face to face, fell forward upon the ground wounded. When his men saw this, it made them look round most anxiously for means of flight; and this brought low not only Siward, but almost the whole army on the side of Ragnar.”

Lagertha helps out by rallying behind the enemy and helping to win the battle.

After this, Sigurd is taken to a nearby town and seen to by a man called Rostar. This man agrees to heal Sigurd if he gives over to him “the souls of all whom he should overcome in battle.” Siward agrees to this and Rostar heals him.

“The old man suddenly, by the help of his hand, touched and banished the livid spot, and suddenly scarred the wound over. At last he poured dust on his eyes and departed. Spots suddenly arose, and the dust, to the amaze of the beholders, seemed to become wonderfully like little snakes.”

After this event, a woman attending saw him “showing in his face signs of little snakes.” According to this story, Sigurd then went on to be known as Sigurd Snake-Eye.

So, could Sigurd be miraculously healed in Season 5 of Vikings? Only by tuning into the next season will reveal the answer.

Although, for those who like to rely on IMDb for potential spoilers, the actor who plays Sigurd, David Lindstrom, has not yet been listed for any episodes in Season 5 of Vikings. However, IMDb is not always a reliable source and networks certainly refrain from releasing cast information that may lead to spoilers.

Vikings has been confirmed by History Channel as returning with Season 5. As yet, no release date has been announced.

