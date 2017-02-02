‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Release Date Delays And Political Correctness Clues

Rick and Morty Season 3 is yet to grace Adult Swim this year, and the series’ massive following are more excited than ever. After numerous delays and timelines that were ultimately not met, the official release date for the latest season of the sci-fi comedy animated series is still up for speculation. With the seemingly teased March 2017 release date coming in a month, the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, has revealed that some conflicts in Rick and Morty‘s development have caused delays in the progress of the animated series’s production.

The Independent reported that Harmon addressed Rick and Morty Season 3’s delay in front of an audience at the Sundance Film Festival. During his statement, Harmon briefly discussed how he and co-creator Justin Roiland have been “fighting” with regards to some aspects of the hit animated series.

“Me and co-creator Justin Roiland have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights. ‘Well, we didn’t fight during season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let’s stop fighting!'”

Unsurprisingly, Harmon’s statement has managed to get the attention of numerous Rick and Morty fans worldwide, with many voicing out their apprehension over the existing relationship of the show’s creators. Harmon, for his part, eventually clarified his previous comments, stating that his dynamic with co-creator Justin Roiland was not on rocky straits at all.

“The ‘fights’ I refer to aren’t ‘the reason for the delay.’ The ‘fights’ also aren’t what you call a fight when you have one in your home or street. I’m talking about fights like ‘what joke to do.’ It’s the statements back to back that’s confusing: I was saying ‘the buck stops with me and Justin.’ It was our usual perfectionism, etc. Then, I was moving on, in trademark rambling, to try to express how hard and confusing it can be in a RAM writers room. Chasing tails.” “I understand and we are flattered that in an information vacuum, with the show so late, any morsel of info is going to have huge weight. But the truth is not dramatic. It’s quite boring. We love our show. It’s a weird show that we struggle to not overthink OR underthink. As for now, they’re drawing it.”

With this, it appears that Rick and Morty Season 3’s development is hitting some creative challenges as it nears its release date. While the source of this delay is not Harmon nor his co-creator, it appears that somewhere along the lines of the show’s production, some delays are happening. Considering that Rick and Morty‘s production has been very efficient during its first two seasons, numerous fans are speculating that the source of the delay must be something new in the production of the hit animated series’ third season.

While very little is known about the progress of Rick and Morty Season 3, Dan Harmon’s previous interview with Den of Geek might have given a clue as to what could be happening within the creative team of Rick and Morty Season 3. From what could be determined in the interview, Rick and Morty‘s creative team seems to have expanded significantly for the production of Season 3.

“We hired a bunch of new writers. There was a craving for a gender balance in the writers’ room that we had never had, but I’m also very proud of the fact that we didn’t compromise ourselves following that craving. We just looked harder and I don’t know if it was coincidence or because the show was popping up on the radar of a lot of great female writers noticing, ‘Well, they don’t have any women writers in there. I’m gonna submit something.’ It was probably a combination of all those factors.”

While it is highly unlikely for Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland to be significantly affected by the addition of new writers for Rick and Morty Season 3, the idea that the production team was expanded for the sake of gender balance has managed to get numerous fans apprehensive. After all, if there’s one thing that fans definitely do not want from Rick and Morty Season 3, it would be political correctness.

Rick and Morty excels greatly because its humor is unrestrained. It is one of the reasons why the show is so great. While the status of Rick and Morty Season 3 is pretty much unknown at this point, the little clues left by Harmon in brief statements and interviews seem to indicate that something is changing within the creative team of the hit comedy animated series. For now, it seems that all fans could really do is hope that Rick and Morty Season 3 would be as great as the previous two seasons.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]