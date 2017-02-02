Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Crime Lab Processing Evidence In Disappearance

Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki vanished two months ago and so far, police have remained fairly tight-lipped about the investigation into her mysterious disappearance. Authorities are now reportedly willing to share one bit of information regarding evidence related to Danielle’s case.

Farmington Hills Police revealed that evidence is now being processed at the Michigan State Police crime lab, according to Patch. Assistant Chief Matt Koehn told Patch that investigators are waiting for the process to be completed as they work with “…the Michigan State Police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.”

Koehn explained to Patch that examining this evidence is a very slow process but police “…continue to work on the case daily and have dedicated a ton of resources to finding Danielle.”

Additionally, Koehn stated that law enforcement is in “almost daily contact” with Danielle’s family and they frequently “exchange text messages.” Koehn told Patch the missing woman’s family “has been the strength of this case.”

The evidence Koehn may be referring to could include a mattress obtained from the home of a security guard who once worked in the same building as Danielle, according to Fox News, which also reported that DNA tests were being run on the item confiscated by authorities. This information was reportedly relayed to Fox News by an investigator speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Fox News also learned that three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested. The news media outlet also reported that police believe Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife where she worked with her mother.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving work at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page has been active almost since the day Danielle vanished and has aided in the search for her by featuring her photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 36,0000 people follow the page, which has the sole purpose of informing as many people as possible about Danielle’s case in order to bring her home.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

