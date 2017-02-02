Arizona Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend Who Rejected Threesome

A Lake Havasu City, Arizona, woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors because he wouldn’t go along with a threesome.

It apparently was an offer he could refuse, until the dispute over the declined threesome descended into a physical confrontation.

It all started when the suspect in the incident reportedly met a woman at a dog park and allegedly extended an invitation to visit for a threesome. According to the police report, the couple always talked about having a threesome, but apparently this was the first time the plan was put into the motion with an actual third party.

On that particular day, the victim, however, said he was sick and didn’t want anyone to come over, and that’s allegedly when the things went sideways at the residence.

“A verbal argument regarding the incident escalated and became physical, police said. The man reportedly grabbed [the suspect’s] wrists, swung her around and told her he had a gun,” Today’s News-Herald explained in an story that it headlined “woman takes a stab at a threesome.”

The police report indicates that the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim once in the arm but not in the stomach, although the officer’s report identifies multiple cuts to the arm and abdomen. Fortunately, the injuries were deemed minor.

The couple had apparently been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about nine years. About a year ago, the suspect moved to Arizona from San Diego and was cohabitating with her boyfriend when the incident occurred, the Daily Mail detailed.

Cops responded to the scene after the victim kicked the suspect out of the house twice, a scuffle occurred, and the suspect called 911 from a neighbor’s home, telling the dispatcher that she had been beaten up by the victim, according to the allegations.

After speaking with both parties and examining them for injuries, responding cops apparently determined that there was no probable cause to charge the boyfriend. Cops took pictures of the man’s injuries and retrieved the pair of scissors for evidence.

“She accused him of assaulting her, swinging her around the room and threatening her with a gun,” the Daily Mail added about the threesome tussle.

Cops observed small minor abrasions on the woman’s left wrist and left middle finger.

The Smoking Gun and other news outlets identified the suspect as Teresa Gillard, 42. Arresting officers booked her into the Mohave County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Prior to the altercation, Gillard allegedly admitted to cops that she had been drinking, specifically a Budweiser Straw-Ber-Rita and two shots of peppermint schnapps. She registered a 0.131 blood alcohol concentration on police-administered breath test at the jail, the police report details.

“Something tells me the threesome would have been a tad more pleasurable than the stab wound,” the CraveOnline website quipped about the domestic incident that occurred on January 12 but is just emerging in the media.

While a threesome — also known as a menage a trois — might be a dream/fantasy scenario for some men and/or women who are consenting adults in their private lives, and after all, it is almost Valentine’s Day, but it could also turn into a nightmare for any number of reasons.

[Featured Image by Julia_Luzina/Shutterstock]