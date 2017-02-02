Camila Cabello Wants To Explore Her Artistic Vision

Camila Cabello, 19, who left girl group Fifth Harmony last December, has revealed that she left the group to follow her own artistic vision.

“I’m so proud of everything that we achieved together and everything that we had together. But just like any artist, I just felt like it was time to follow my own artistic vision and so I just followed my heart — and here I am,” she revealed in an interview. However, she was upset when, after she left the group, Fifth Harmony posted a statement without her knowing. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour,” she said.

Cabello is expected to have a solo album out soon, and she has been on tour with Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly to promote the hit single “Bad Things,” where Cabello features. The song has been a massive success, reaching No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and No. 32 on the U.S. Adult Top 40.

Prior to “Bad Things,” she also featured in Shawn Mendes’ hit single “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was released in November of 2015. That song was certified Platinum by the RIAA, with the song selling more than 1 million units. It also reached No. 20 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 28 on the U.S. Adult Top 40.

Cabello’s debut single with Cashmere Cat called “Love Incredible” leaked last January 25. The Norwegian DJ and producer has previously worked with other famous artists such as The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, and 2 Chainz. The leak is the first taste of what Cabello’s solo career is expected to be like.

Of course, there was a price for this success, as Cabello left Fifth Harmony back in December last year. The group originally formed in The X Factor after she and four other female contestants were eliminated. They were called back and put into a group, and they finished in third place.

While in the group, Cabello, along with groupmates Ally Brooke, Normani Kodei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, would go on to release several hit singles, such as “Worth It,” “Work From Home,” “Flex,” and “I’m In Love with a Monster.” “Worth It” was certified quadruple platinum in the U.S., reached No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 4 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40. “Work From Home,” which featured rapper Ty Dolla $ign, was also certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 and No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m In Love with a Monster” was performed for the soundtrack of Hotel Transylvania 2 and won the award for Choice Song from a Movie or TV Show at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, while “Flex” featured hip hop artist Fetty Wap and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

When Cabello left Fifth Harmony back in December, the group released a statement.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well. You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, you’ve rejoiced and cried with us, you’ve grown with us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors.”

Cabello would quickly respond to the group’s statement in a tweet.

Many are no doubt excited to hear what is next for Camila Cabello.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]