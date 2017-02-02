Beyonce Pregnant 2017: Finally, Queen Bey To The Rescue As The World Burns

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Finally, after all the Beyoncé pregnancy 2017 rumors, gossip and Ouija board sessions on social media, Queen Bey is with child — and as a bonus, Beyoncé and Jay Z are reportedly pregnant with twins. To that, I say, thank you Beyoncé Knowles for saving the world from itself — just when we needed this kind feel good news the most.

I think it’s only fair to point out that I’m not trying to put a political spin on Beyoncé getting pregnant in 2017 — far from it. Rather, the news that ‘Yonce is pregnant and going to be a mommy to two more babies is a blessing in disguise.

If you have a pulse and have been following along with all the latest upheavals since Donald Trump took the White House and the Obamas waved goodbye for the last time on Marine One (aka Special Mission when the sitting prez is not aboard, or something like that).

Can we all agree that 2017 has gotten off to a rough start? And at the forefront of all the Orwellian-end-of-days-apocalyptic fear and chatter is President Trump. So, you say, “what does Beyoncé being pregnant in 2017 have to do with what’s happening in the White House and beyond?

I’m glad you asked.

TMZ broke the news after Beyoncé posted a message on Instagram that announced her pregnancy with twins. And as Mrs. Carter does, she capped the special moment with her first gift to the world: a photo of her baby bump (or, is that bumps, since she has two in the oven?). A pregnant Beyoncé posed in a mosquito net that was repurposed as a veil of some sort. The pregnancy pic looked like a throwback to the ’70s or ’80s, but that’s part of her creativity.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

And just like that, the world went bonkers. According to an Inquisitr report, after Beyoncé dropped the bombshell on social media, her Instagram received over 2 million “likes” within 60 minutes. A check of Google Trends showed similar results.

Just a look at Twitter provides plenty of proof that Beyoncé and Jay Z’s pregnancy news is not just some run-of-the-mill everyday news about another celeb getting knocked up in 2017. That’s not to say that Beyoncé is today’s version of the Greek goddesses Aphrodite.

However, since I mentioned the possibility, let’s play along, shall we?

After taking a peek from this guide, my guess is that if Beyoncé could be compared to any goddess, it would have to be Eos. She was revered for her beauty and was the goddess who represented the dawn of a new day.

For a fleeting moment, I considered the goddess Themis because she represented “divine justice, order and customs.” Further, she had the gift of prophecy.

Then, I thought that comparison would be too “Trumpian” (e.g. “law and order (“I’ll send in the Feds [to Chicago],” travel ban aka Muslim ban aka immigration ban aka “extreme vetting” and his Conservative agenda). Nope, Beyoncé is no Themis, to be sure.

We’re conflating the truth if we think the world of today is not wrought with political conjecture in anything we do.

Sadly, everything has been reduced to what side of the aisle are you on; Change.org, where the country’s dissatisfied citizenry petition over anything — just because they didn’t get their way (Kellyanne Conway flippantly calls them “snowflakes” aka Millennials) –; there are constant threats to civil liberties; “shaming” is the rule rather than the exception; and politicians in rooms cast votes as if they have no minds of their own — controlled by some gigantic kid toying around with his father’s mind control device as if we’re all experiments in the “Twilight Zone” movie. Ah, yes — groupthink comes to mind.

And then, there’s news that Beyoncé is pregnant in 2017 with twin babies — news that offers some semblance of peace from what’s been a white-knuckle experience.

In one fell swoop, the search term Beyoncé pregnant 2017 became an omen (the good kind) for a country encroaching on division. In one Instagram post, Beyoncé reminded the world of her emblematic power to impact emotions and outlooks.

Queen Bey has been notoriously silent on many social issues that often depend on a voice of reason to filter through the minutia, the reverberating noise. And then, just like that, Beyoncé slaps us all in the face, punches us all in the mouth with news that she’s pregnant in 2017 — the Year of the Rooster, the year Barack and Michelle waved goodbye and Trump was next up at bat.

In 2017, Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, and for a moment, the only thing you can hear is silence and a subtle reminder that you’re breathing.

Yes, you do have a pulse — and somehow, I believe the world will be fine, just fine.

