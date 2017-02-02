Robert Englund Returns As Freddy Krueger In New Film

Robert Englund will return to the screen as Freddy Krueger in a new documentary titled Nightmares in the Makeup Chair. The film, which is directed by Mike Kerz, is described by Englund as his “love letter to the Nightmare on Elm Street series and to practical makeup.” The documentary is also a tribute to the late West Craven, who wrote and directed the first and seventh films in the iconic series.

Wes Craven introduced the world to Freddy Kruger in his 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

According to “legend,” Freddy Krueger was a serial killer, whose victims were primarily children. Although he was eventually identified and captured, Freddy was later released due to a technicality.

As justice was not served, the community came together with a plan to avenge the deaths of the children and punish Freddy Krueger for his heinous crimes.

After cornering the man in a basement boiler room, where he reportedly killed his victims, the angry mob burned the building to the ground. Although Freddy was declared dead, his wicked spirit lived on as a villain who was capable of intruding into people’s dreams and killing them in their sleep.

As reported by IMDB, Wes Craven is credited for writing and directing the original Nightmare on Elm Street film. However, Robert Englund literally brought Freddy Krueger to life.

Between 1984 and 2005, Englund played Freddy Krueger in a total of eight Nightmare on Elm Street films and one television series. Although a remake of the original Nightmare movie was released in 2010, the new Freddy Krueger was played by Jackie Earle Haley.

Fans have speculated for years about the possibility of Robert Englund bringing Freddy Krueger back to life in a new Nightmare on Elm Street film, but the actor has not confirmed his participation in any movies or television shows related to the series.

Englund did, however, confirm he will don his grisly costume and makeup one more time for the Nightmares in the Makeup Chair documentary.

According to the official website, Nightmares in the Makeup Chair will allow fans to “will join Robert Kurtzman in his studio as he shares his makeup secrets while creating the final version of Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger makeup.”

In addition to undergoing the transformation into Freddy Kreuger, Robert Englund will also take “fans on an exciting, funny, and emotional journey through his years as Freddy Krueger with stories and anecdotes, all while paying tribute to the legacy of Wes Craven.”

Neither Robert Englund nor Mike Kerz discussed a specific date of release. However, according to the film’s website, it will debut this year “at a film festival.” Kerz said the release is expected to be followed by “theatrical roadshow engagements and a coffee table book detailing every step of the Robert Englund / Robert Kurtzman Freddy Krueger makeup process.”

Robert Englund Becomes Freddy Krueger in NIGHTMARES IN THE MAKEUP CHAIR Documentary Trailer https://t.co/dJopvRMYae pic.twitter.com/ZDNcyqvCEu — Daily Dead (@DailyDeadNews) February 2, 2017

In addition to Englund, the film’s cast includes special make-up effects creator Robert Kurtzman and Rich Koz, who will reprise his role as horror film host Svengoolie.

Although it is not a new Nightmare on Elm Street film, fans are sure to enjoy the tribute the popular series and the behind-the-scenes look at the arduous process of turning Robert England into an evil villain.

In addition to his latest film, Robert Englund is scheduled to appear as a special guest at the Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con From August 4th through the 7th at Chicago’s Crown Plaza hotel. It is unknown whether the documentary will be released in time for the much-anticipated annual convention.

[Featured Image by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images]