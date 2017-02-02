Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump No Different Than Taliban

Actress, comedienne and daytime TV host Whoopi Goldberg used her television soapbox to tell the world what she really thinks of Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, what she really thinks of the new POTUS is nothing positive. In fact, according to Goldberg, Trump and the Taliban are essential one in the same, two sides of the same coin.

As Fox News reports, on The View on Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg questioned if Trump is any different from the fundamentalist Sunni Muslim Taliban. Decked out in a grey-tone U.S. flag neckerchief, the outspoken, iconic 61-year-old personality wondered aloud how Trump’s views and policies really differ from those promoted by the Taliban, particularly when it comes to women’s rights and religious discrimination.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't see the difference between Trump and the Taliban https://t.co/oAT7A55hBh via @FOX411 pic.twitter.com/GBGadiZeIP — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2017

“We have had a leader who’s repeatedly demeaned women, wants to defund organizations that benefit women, calling on the media to shut up, specifically wants to give preferential treatment based on religion, are these values really much different than the Taliban’s?”

After her question, Whoopi was treated to a resounding round of applause from the audience. Panelist Jedediah Bila argued that Donald Trump’s values are not necessarily representative of American values, leading to a lengthy discussion with Whoopi Goldberg about the similiarities between Trump and the Taliban.

Whoopi went on to talk about the controversial (and protest-inducing) Trump travel ban. According to Goldberg, the language of the divisive ban is disrespectful to women. She also voice massive concerns over the ban’s religious discrimination, adding that maybe when the the Taliban started out, they weren’t so bad. According to Whoopi Goldberg, perhaps the Taliban didn’t get its start by “chopping people’s heads off.” She inferred that America, thanks to Donald Trump, could be at that stage of extremism today.

“If you’re saying to the media shut up — that’s what [the Taliban] do. Maybe they didn’t start out chopping people’s heads off, maybe they started out differently…Because we’re saying to people, here are our American values, and then we’re saying on the same token stuff that sounds exactly like the stuff we’re fighting.”

Whoopi Goldberg should be fired for this. Surprised she hasn't been already. She brings nothing to the table. https://t.co/ROH7oDz3QF — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) February 1, 2017

As The Hill reports, one of the major beefs touted by Whoopi was the rift between Trump and the media. After the Trump inauguration, controversial and widely-panned Trump strategist Stephen Bannon attacked the media directly, telling the press to collectively “keep its mouth shut,” adding that the American media should be “embarrassed and humiliated” over its coverage of the new POTUS.

Bannon’s words, controversial coming from a chief presidential strategist in a country that prides itself on its freedom of the press, were far from the only time that the Trump White House has attacked the media. As Politico reports, the Trump administration has vowed not to send its people for interviews on CNN. The reason? The president doesn’t care for the network’s perspective.

@AMTrump4PRES @WhoopiGoldberg ???? she doesn't care, just opens that huge mouth for attention now it's a washedup hasbeen — DJTSAWINNER (@sportratz) February 1, 2017

@HowieCarrShow @FoxNews The View explaining the constitution to their audience of ignorant, applauding seals = comedy gold. — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) February 1, 2017

Lol @JedediahBila can't even look @WhoopiGoldberg in the eye as she tries to defend Trump vs the Taliban on @TheView ???? — MsZack (@MsZack) January 31, 2017

According to Whoopi Goldberg, that Trump stance is very similar to the way the Taliban manages and manipulates media coverage.

“We have a Constitution that says these are the things that we don’t do. This is what makes us different from everybody else. Our media, nobody tells our media to shut up and just take it. Nobody. That’s not American. That is the Taliban … My question is, ‘What’s happening?'”

This instance of Goldberg using her spot on The View panel to attack Trump is not an isolated one. In fact, the Taliban incident came just one day after Whoopi blasted Trump for his treatment of fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Yates was unceremoniously fired for her refusal to enforce Trump’s controversial travel ban, a ban she called unconstitutional.

As Raw Story reports, Conservative panelist and ex-contributor for Fox News Jedediah Bila erroneously inferred that it is Trump’s job to make the laws and the Attorney General’s job to enforce those laws. Whoopi Goldberg and the ladies of The View went a bit ballistic.

“In other words, the president is the guy there to make these laws. If she objects her job is to resign.”

Then, Bila compared Yates to Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to hand out same-sex marriage licenses because of her religious beliefs. That’s when Whoopi Goldberg began cutting her off and interjecting her own, much more accurate, assessment of the Sally Yates firing.

“No, no, no. If you’re talking to the people who work for you and they’re saying what do we do? Do we go through? She has to say I don’t know. I need to check because I don’t think this is legal.”

Whoopi Goldberg, a proud liberal and feminist, has taken Trump to task publicly and repeatedly throughout his campaign. Goldberg even took to the streets as part of the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington, then shared her experience on The View.

WATCH: Thousands took to the streets in New York for the #WomensMarch this weekend. @WhoopiGoldberg shares why she joined them. pic.twitter.com/CQkm5bj1DD — The View (@TheView) January 23, 2017

With Donald Trump just getting settled into the White House for the next four years on top of rolling out controversial policies that some have compared to the Taliban, it is unlikely that Whoopi Goldberg will run out of political commentary any time soon.

[Featured Image by Agostini/Invision/AP Photo]