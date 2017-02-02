Mark Hamill Talks George Lucas Bromance, Admits Issues With ‘Star Wars’ Creator

Mark Hamill and George Lucas have been pals ever since the former was cast as Luke Skywalker in the latter’s 1977 blockbuster Star Wars: A New Hope. However, that doesn’t mean that their time as friends hasn’t had its ups and downs.

In fact, during a recent interview with Vulture Mark Hamill alluded to his bromance with the legendary writer and director, who created the Star Wars franchise, wrote and directed A New Hope, and has at least a story by credit on its follow-ups Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Mark Hamill actually started off his remarks by leaping to the defense of the original trilogy’s star Jake Lloyd, who played the young Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace. Star Wars fans were far from enamoured with the sci-fi prequel, though, and they made their thoughts known quite vehemently.

Mark Hamill admitted that he couldn’t quite believe the titanic vitriol that came Jake Lloyd’s way, especially since he was just 10-years-old at the time.

I couldn’t believe some of the things they wrote about the prequels, you know. I mean really, beyond ‘I didn’t like it. You ruined my childhood.’ I’m still angry about the way they treated Jake Lloyd. He was only ten years old, that boy, and he did exactly what George wanted him to do. Believe me, I understand clunky dialogue.

After mentioning George Lucas’ famously clunky dialogue, Mark Hamill recalled how he was asked to partake in the 2010 documentary The People vs. George Lucas. Mark Hamill insisted that the filmmakers weren’t calling it that at the time he was asked to get involved as they were hoping to “hornswoggle” him into criticising the filmmaker on camera.

Mark Hamill saw through their attempts, though, before admitting that while he’s had his own past problems with George Lucas he still loves him dearly.

I almost got hornswoggled into that documentary, where they weren’t calling it The People vs George Lucas at the time, but I could tell from the kind of questions they were asking me that it was an open invitation to trash George. And I have issues with George, but I love that man, and I would never, and I don’t talk outside of the family. It’s just brutal. One of the reasons I would never allow my kids to be in show business. Wait until you’re 18. Because it’s going to be be an endless cycle of rejection, ridicule, and unemployment.

This isn’t the first time that Mark Hamill has teased the kind of problems he’s had with George Lucas. As the Inquisitr, via Game Radar, previously reported during Mark Hamill’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson all the way back in 1977, the actor recalled some of the shoddy dialogue that he had to say during production, and how mad it made all the cast.

The effortlessly affable Hamill then recalled that Harrison Ford was once so frustrated he told George Lucas that he wanted to hold the writer up at gunpoint and force him to say his own lines.

Mark Hamill had his own story that showcased exactly why uttering the dialogue was so terrible, too. In fact, he even forced George Lucas to edit it completely out of the film because it was so awkward.

I remember there was one line I just begged him to take out of the screenplay and he finally did. Boy, I’ll never forget it as long as I live, I sometimes dream about this line. Harrison says, ‘look kid, I’ve done my part of the bargain. When I get to an asteroid you, the old man, and the droids get dropped off’. And my line was: ‘But we can’t turn back, fear is their greatest defense, I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilae or Sullust and what there is is most likely directed towards a large-scale assault.’ I thought, ‘Who talks like this, George?’ I mean, this is really not fair, because we’re the ones that are gonna get vegetables thrown at us. Not you!

