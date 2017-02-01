Gwen Stefani Not Canceling Wedding To Blake Shelton, Never Planned It [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s rumored wedding has not been “called off” — because it was never actually planned.

On the cover of the latest issue of OK! Magazine, a headline reads, “Pregnant Gwen Calls Off Wedding,” and in the subtitles, another headline further states, “Blake’s Confession That Changed Everything.” The magazine even suggested that Shelton had moved out as Stefani’s three kids begged her to reconsider her alleged decision.

“The tension between them has reached a boiling point. Shortly after the holidays, [Gwen Stefani] was thinking of calling off the wedding entirely,” a supposed friend of the couple told the magazine, according to a report shared by Gossip Cop on February 1.

Months prior, the magazine printed an alleged copy of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s rumored wedding invitation and claimed the couple was planning to get married in Beverly Hills in May. However, after the rumored invitation was supposedly leaked online, Gwen Stefani was said to have grown suspicious of who may have been behind the supposed leak.

“Everyone’s under suspicion, even Blake’s beloved mother, Dorothy Shelton. And Blake is not the kind of guy to stand for that,” claimed the alleged source.

They even claimed Gwen Stefani had been “reaching out” to her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, “for support,” which was rumored to have upset Shelton.

“Complicating things even further are the rumors that [Gwen Stefani] is actually pregnant with Blake’s child!” the alleged insider continued.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of engagements, wedding plans, and babies since they confirmed their relationship in November 2015, but still, the reports are not true. In response to OK! Magazine‘s shocking story regarding Gwen Stefani’s alleged wedding and pregnancy, a rep for the singer assured Gossip Cop that the allegations are “nonsense.”

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t yet engaged or expecting a child together, they appear to be going strong as they prepare for the upcoming 12th season of The Voice, which will be Stefani’s first full season with the show since Season 9.

During Season 9, as fans will likely recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fell in love with one another on set and were later seen flirting with one another on the show. Since then, they have continued to flaunt their love for one another around Los Angeles and during trips to Shelton’s home in Oklahoma.

News of a possibly impending engagement between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton was discussed by a report at the end of last summer and, at the time, an insider suggested that the couple could become engaged at any moment.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Stefani told People Magazine. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though. It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but [Gwen Stefani] is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the magazine’s insider added.

The insider went on to reveal that while Gwen Stefani was busy with her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour at the time, Shelton was completely supportive of her career and wishing her well as she traveled the country. A short time later, Shelton made a series of surprise appearances at Gwen Stefani’s shows, where the couple was often seen singing their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 12 when the series premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]