Kate Beckinsale Gushes Over Daughter Lily And Reveals Her Carnivorous New Diet

Kate Beckinsale has never shied away from expressing the love and pride she feels for her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen. Recently, Kate and her ex-husband, Michael Sheen, shared that pride upon learning that Lily had been accepted into the college of her choosing. While Lily might have preferred not to have been embarrassed on such a global scale, that Instagram post only proved that Beckinsale and Sheen are just the compassionate, loving parents a growing girl like Lily needs in her life. Now, as Lily turns 18 years old and continues maturing from a girl into a young woman, Kate Beckinsale takes another opportunity to gush over her daughter.

Kate Beckinsale Bursts With Love For Lily Sheen On Her Birthday

As Hamilton Spectator shares, Kate Beckinsale’s daughter is reaching another milestone. Only a few weeks after having received the good news from her college applications, Lily Sheen is celebrating her birthday, as she goes from a 17-year-old teen to an 18-year-old young woman. The magnitude of that special day has not been lost on Sheen’s mother, giving Kate an opportunity to once again gush over her daughter.

In a moment shared by mothers of all walks of life, Ms. Beckinsale seems to realize that her little girl is no longer a child and shares that bittersweet moment with all of her Instagram followers.

The picture Kate shared on Instagram featured a very young Lily Sheen trying on her mother’s oversized shoes. As Beckinsale writes in the caption, the shoes, unlike Lily herself, were a bad buying decision.

“18 and now you’re in the big girl shoes for real. I love you so much @lily_beckinsale. Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama. Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world. Ps we will obviously get you better shoes those are hideous I don’t know what I was thinking,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Later, Kate shared another picture with her Instagram followers. This second photo was a split image showing Kate as an infant and Lily as an infant, comparing mother and daughter as babies. The caption notes that the two women share that same snarky Beckinsale smile.

“It is comforting to know that the family ‘I am moments from throwing an elbow’ face has been successfully passed down through the generations @kateandlily_,” Ms. Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Lily Sheen’s choice in colleges will help her to follow in her parents’ chosen careers. Lily is going to acting school. Kate Beckinsale has been tight-lipped about her daughter’s choice, deliberately letting Lily make her decision without any unnecessary influence. Kate has said she wants her daughter to follow her own dreams, whatever they may be.

Beckinsale does say that she’s confident Lily has a realistic view of the acting profession, having witnessed father Michael Sheen and Beckinsale herself go through the ups and downs.

“I don’t love the downside of it for my baby. But it’s not like she hasn’t seen both of her parents having a real experience of what it’s like,” says Ms. Beckinsale. “She has seen us ecstatic and miserable – she’s seen that, squared.”

Kate Beckinsale’s most ardent fans might know that the Underworld: Blood Wars actress has been a vegetarian for many years, but, as Shape reveals, that changed for Kate in a recent training program. A part of playing Selene in the Underworld films means fitting into those form-fitting latex outfits, and for that Kate wants to look as physically fit as possible, so she enlisted the help of celebrity fitness guru Gunnar Peterson.

Peterson helped Beckinsale get into the best shape of her life through an intensive program of cardio, early morning workouts, and a series of challenging fitness goals. Kate says she prefers the early morning workouts, because, even though she’s not a morning person, she prefers to get her workouts out of the way as early as possible. She adds that the early morning physical activity helps her feel motivated throughout the rest of her day.

In the past, Kate says she has always resisted deviating from her yoga workouts, but, since beginning the training regimen with Peterson, the actress has found that the key to a truly great workout revolves around working up a big sweat.

“I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy,” says the Underworld: Blood Wars star. “I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

While the constant training went a long way toward toning Kate’s physique, she says the change that has had the biggest change on her body has been to re-introduce meat into her diet.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbour, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘you’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” explains Beckinsale.

The Underworld: Blood Wars actress says she’s added small portions of meat back into her meals, so a big grilled steak is something she might not be able to indulge in without feeling weighed down. Additionally, Underworld‘s Beckinsale says Lily and herself are very conscientious about how their meals are prepared.

“Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sauteed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish. Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

While she may be addicted to her new, healthier lifestyle, Kate is slowing things down a bit for her next film. Ms. Beckinsale will star in the Marc Webb drama The Only Living Boy in New York, which also stars Jeff Bridges and Pierce Brosnan. The film tells the story of a college graduate whose life takes a detour when he meets his father’s mistress.

