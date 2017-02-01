Did Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell End Engagement?

Rumors are flying once more among Bachelor nation and this time about Ben Higgins and fiancé Lauren Bushnell. Ben and Lauren have continuously been in the spotlight. First on The Bachelor and then when they continued their reality television roles on Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, which aired in 2016. The couple ultimately decided to postpone their wedding for a bit, but now fans are wondering if there is something more going on.

Love & basketball ???? A photo posted by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Reality Steve was first to share the speculation on his blog that a split may have or will be happening between Lauren and Ben. Steve shared that he has been getting tons of inquiries about Higgins and Bushnell. He went on to say he has not heard much about them, but based on some major social media red flags there could definitely be trouble in paradise.

The red flags Reality Steve has shared are ones fans of The Bachelor have seen time and time again. The past two weeks are where clues have been pouring in that something may not be quite right with Ben and Lauren. Steve pointed out Lauren’s absence from Ben for two recent trips. One trip was to Nashville with her friends and now on January 31 Lauren left for a week long Mexico vacation over her birthday. Lauren reportedly is also not wearing her huge engagement ring in a recent Instagram video and Bushnell also took the word fiancé off of that profile.

US Weekly also shared news of a possible split between Lauren and Ben. The report shares that a source revealed that while the two may still be together, that a break-up has been coming. They continued saying they just don’t get along and that Lauren has expressed how hard it is to various people.

Is there any truth to the rumors? Ben says there is not. Higgins took to Instagram earlier today to express his thoughts on the rumors. Ben said the following on a throwback photo of himself and Lauren.

“No need to respond often to rumors or “fake news” but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today. We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

Fans are hoping Ben and Lauren can work past any issues they are having and be another successful Bachelor couple. All relationships have ups and downs and tons are able to work through it and come out stronger. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, right?

While Ben is denying the rumors that he and Lauren are on the verge of the end, fans have seen these signs before, most recently when Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton parted ways. The two were apart a lot and Josh also posted to social media denying rumors and saying the two were happy. It wasn’t too much longer that Amanda broke the silence and revealed the split was true.

There was a @laurenbushnell sighting in the cold! Merry Christmas weekend from @laurenbushnell and I. #LoveWins #jesusisthereasonfortheseason A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:49am PST

Ben and Lauren met when Higgins took his journey as The Bachelor in 2016. Ben and Lauren got engaged on the finale and she quickly moved in with him in Denver. While trying to explore their relationship and get to know each other better, the two filmed their own reality series, Happily Ever After. Fans were allowed inside their life and fell in love with them even more.

While everyone hopes that Lauren and Ben are indeed still engaged, fans can cheer for the new Bachelor, Nick Viall, as he moves closer to the end of his journey. New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]