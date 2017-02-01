Melania Trump Divorce: Rumors Increase Amid Report Melania Will Stay In New York

Melania Trump is once again stirring up divorce rumors amid a new report that she may never end up moving to the White House with President Donald Trump.

There have been reports that Melania and the couple’s son, 10-year-old Barron, would delay their move to Washington so Barron could finish out the year at his school in New York. But a new report claims that the pair may never make the move at all.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

While the report emphasized that this is a family decision, many speculated that Melania Trump could actually be headed toward divorce and trying to keep her distance from Donald Trump. Melania has been a popular target for divorce speculation since late in the 2016 campaign when a 2005 video released from Access Hollywood appeared to show Donald bragging about sexually assaulting women.

This is not the first time that Melania Trump has stirred up divorce rumors by her decision to remain in New York and far from Washington, D.C. In the weeks after the election, the break-up rumors again stirred when initial reports circulated that Melania and Barron would stay at Trump Tower when Donald moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Although there wasn’t much context to the announcement, many media outlets took it as a sign that Donald and Melania Trump could be headed for divorce. Hollywood Take published a story under the headline, “Donald And Melania Have Marriage Problems? Relationship Issues May Be Another Reason That Barron Will Stay In New York City,” which heavily implied that they were close to splitting up.

The article ultimately noted that there was no actual basis for reports of a divorce outside of speculation, but readers who only saw the headline may not have seen that.

“Right now, it looks like the divorce rumors are false,” the report claimed. “Melania is just trying to make the transition as smooth as possible for Barron and doesn’t want to disrupt his school year.”

Other reports included baseless speculation that Melania was planning to divorce Donald.

Even efforts to debunk the divorce rumors don’t seem to do much to stop the speculation.

Melania Trump Files for Divorce https://t.co/ffwturD0hb FALSE — DIAMUN (@DIAMUNGRL) February 1, 2017

A likely explanation for the refusal to move to Washington, D.C., could be Melania’s desire to raise the couple’s son out of the political spotlight. Melania remained in New York for the majority of the campaign, making a few scattered appearances but mostly staying with Barron at their Manhattan home.

“[My husband is] on the road a lot and he’s traveling a lot, and he’s not home much, but it’s all about the schedule, it’s all about Barron’s school and homework and after school programs,” Melania Trump told Us Weekly. “So when we are in New York, [our schedule] didn’t change much, and I want to keep it that way because I’m at home raising my child.”

Melania added that she and Barron were more comfortable in their normal routing, implying that a move to Washington would be difficult for both of them.

“He’s taking [the campaign] very well,” Melania Trump told ABC News about Barron. “I keep him balanced and just [keep] his childhood as normal as possible, and he’s enjoying his school and his sports. He’s a great athlete. I just want to have him out of the spotlight for now.”

But despite being largely debunked as baseless, the Melania Trump divorce rumors continue to spread.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images]