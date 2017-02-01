New 2017 Sighting Of UFOs Captured In Komtar, Malaysia

The news that UFOs have reportedly been captured on video while flying around Komtar in Malaysia is currently making the rounds on social media and going viral right now and 2017 marks yet another time that UFOs have been allegedly captured in Malaysia.

A video has been circulating which appears to show UFOs hovering over George Town, Penang, and this video was posted on Facebook by Wang Soon You. In the video, it seems to show two white UFOs flying directly above Komtar in Malaysian skies.

The Star has reported that Wang uploaded the video of the UFOs in Malaysia to his Facebook account on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 1:05 p.m. and noted that he had personally witnessed the UFOs.

“A UFO appeared over Penang skies, would you believe me.”

Wang Soon Yoo also uploaded a second video onto his Facebook page, which shows others looking up into Komtar skies in Malaysia and commenting on the UFOs that they believe they saw. The original video of the UFOs in Malaysia was viewed 4,588 times within just one day.

One Facebook user named Shirley Sharine thought that the unidentified flying objects looked like military airplanes while another user, Sharlynn Charlsharlynn Lim, thought perhaps the aircraft might be drones, but others pointed out that the objects were much too large.

“Can a drone be so big? I am looking at the same thing too.”

Then there was another poster named Jimmy Chng that thought the Malaysian UFOs might be DJI Phantom 4 quadcopters.

@SecureTeam10 for you Tyler. Video of ‘UFOs’ over Komtar goes viral – Penang. Malaysia https://t.co/64p87Q1EDD — Kenny Chin (@KennethKCChin) January 18, 2017

The year 2017 isn’t the first time that UFOs have allegedly been spotted in Malaysia, and the most recent sighting in Komtar is just one out of many. In fact, there have been such a large number reported that the Daily Star points out that there have even been conspiracy theories started which purport that perhaps aliens sabotaged the Malaysian Airlines crash which happened back in March 2014, when the Boeing 777 airplane crashed en route from Kuala Lumpur on its way to Beijing.

CNN research attests to the fact that there are many believers in UFOs, with 10 percent of Americans agreeing that perhaps “space aliens, time travelers or beings from another dimension,” crashed the Boeing 777 Malaysian Airlines plane.

Aside from the recent 2017 UFO sightings in Komtar, Malaysia, in September 2016 another UFO was reportedly captured on film in an extremely remote village of Kuala Krai, which is located 230 miles away from Kuala Lumpur, as the Express reported.

In scenes that almost appear to be straight out of a sci-fi film, there is a large disc that looks like a UFO in the video that was captured and white light appears to be pouring out of the center of the UFO-like object. While locals gasped and watched the alleged UFO, the object did a very fast U-turn of sorts and quickly disappeared into the evening sky. One person commenting on this video assured viewers that the object was certain to be a UFO.

“There’s no doubt what you see on the video. Everybody who saw the ship is convinced by what it is. It’s such a remote location that they hardly see airplanes there, definitely not space ships. But there’s a big difference and anyone can tell the difference. Some people say the clip has been edited and faked but it looks real. It’s clearly not a military aircraft or a commercial airliner.”

However, local police in Malaysia apparently didn’t believe that an actual UFO had been seen in the village and claimed that there were “certain parties” who had gotten locals excited about the alleged UFO footage and that while it had gone viral online, there was probably nothing to the story.

As there have been so many sightings of UFOs in Malaysia over the years, what do you think of the most recent one in Komtar in January 2017?

