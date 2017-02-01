Blac Chyna Copied Kim Kardashian’s Naked Paint Photo Shoot, Who’s Was Better?

A topless Blac Chyna posed naked with white paint on her body in a photo shoot that is coincidentally similar to a shoot that her future sister-in-law Kim Kardashian did back in 2015.

Blac Chyna revealed her latest, racy photo shoot which looked rather familiar.

The 28-year-old former stripper turned reality star posted one of the photos on Instagram featuring her naked body with white paint used to cover her ample chest, but left some of her nipples exposed, according to Daily Mail.

Blac Chyna captioned the photo, “Queen.”

The photo shoot concept is extremely reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s naked photo shoot in the desert from back in 2015.

Kim Kardashian stripped down in the desert for the photo shoot for her website, kimkardashianwest.com and her personal app. Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crews were also on scene shooting for the reality show.

Kim’s body was painted with white stripes which exaggerated the curves of her body.

Ever since shacking up with Kim Kardashian’s brother Rob, Blac Chyna has been accused of wanting to be just like Kim.

After Kim Kardashian “broke the internet” with her Paper magazine cover shot, Blac Chyna also appeared on the cover of the magazine.

The former stripper has given up her neon bikinis and party girl ways for a more toned-down, Kardashian-inspired look.

Chyna has also been accused of trying to capitalize off of the Kardashian family. According to TMZ, Chyna attempted to trademark her soon-to-be married name, Angela Renee Kardashian, so that she could make money off of the Kardashian name once she married Rob.

“She is deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity [of the Kardashians and it is] likely to cause confusion, or to cause mistake, or to deceive consumers.”

However, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian refused to let that happen. Legal papers were drawn up, and Chyna was prevented from ever profiting off of the Kardashian name.

In the court documents, the Kardashian’s attorneys claimed that the sisters “own and control the rights in the ‘Kardashian’ brand and related trademarks and services marks.”

[They have] spent, and continue to invest, a substantial amount of time, resources and money in protecting, advertising and promoting the ‘Kardashian’ marks [and] the public has come to associate goods and services bearing the ‘Kardashian’ marks [with them].

Blac Chyna also came out with her own line of emojis called, Chymojis, shortly after Kim Kardashian saw success with her own Kimoji emoji app.

