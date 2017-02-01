Angelina Jolie Is Allegedly Planning To Adopt A 7th Child

Angelina Jolie may have her hands full with six kids already, but according to a new report, the 41-year-old actress is allegedly planning to add another child to her family.

Although the news has yet to be confirmed, an insider has suggested that after being told “no” by her now-estranged husband, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is ready to move forward with her 7th adoption by herself.

Angelina Jolie “desperately” wanted another baby for the longest time, an In Touch Weekly insider revealed, via Hollywood Life, but “Brad always said no… He felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid.”

Angelina Jolie shares six kids with Brad Pitt, including three adopted children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia, and three biological children, daughter Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

As for how Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband reportedly feels about her alleged plans to adopt, the insider claimed, “Brad’s worried what impact it will have on their kids.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September and requested she be given full custody of her and Pitt’s kids. Then, a short time later, due to allegations of child abuse against Pitt (he has since been cleared), she was given temporary full custody of the children. Since then, Angelina Jolie and her kids have been living together in Malibu, California, a short drive from their former family home in Los Feliz, California.

In October, a report by X17 Online revealed details about the rented home where Angelina Jolie and her kids were staying as her divorce from Pitt continued to play out in the press. According to the report, the actress is living in one of the most exclusive and expensive mansions in all of Malibu, which just so happens to be owned by her longtime friend, Universal executive Ron Meyer.

Although Angelina Jolie moved into a home on Pt Dume in Malibu immediately after her split from Pitt, she had to be out of the home at the end of September. However, while rumors at the time suggested that Angelina Jolie had moved into the Hidden Hills home of Denise Richards, she never actually moved in. Instead, she was seen at the home as she visited with Richards and her family.

Since moving into Meyer’s home, Angelina Jolie and her kids have been photographed on the staircase leading from the beach to their rented environmentally-friendly home.

Following her split from Brad Pitt last year, Angelina Jolie was said to be struggling to keep her kids happy as they adjusted to their new lives in a split home.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life months ago. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Angelina Jolie’s kids once knew their Los Feliz house as “home,” but now, Pitt is believed to be living there alone.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]