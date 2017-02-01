WWE News: Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For Upcoming WWE Event

Current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has said that he wants to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 but he will have to settle for facing “The Beast Incarnate” a few weeks before the event.

WWE announced on Wednesday that Owens will face Lesnar at WWE’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 13. It’s interesting to note that the event is branded a SmackDown Live exclusive event and Owens is currently the top titleholder on RAW. Current advertisements are pushing the bout as a “special attraction.” Also, the show falls on a Sunday, one night before RAW emanates from Detroit, Michigan.

Below is the current card for the show.

John Cena (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Championship)

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (Intercontinental Championship)

Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar (Special Attraction)

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss (c), Mickie James, Natalya, and Carmella (with James Ellsworth)

Rhyno, Heath Slater, and Kalisto vs. Breezdango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Curt Hawkins

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews.

Owens said on ESPN’s Off The Top Rope last year that, “I want Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It’s as simple as that.” Then, in a later interview with The Sun last October, Owens reiterated that he wants to prove himself against the man who has dominated WWE since returning in 2012.

“I’d love to defend my title against Brock Lesnar. People write off anyone who’s in the ring with Brock. I don’t think they’d give me favorable odds against Brock, but I think I’d surprise a lot of them. I’d love to get in there with him and see what happens, absolutely. I want to prove that I can get in the ring with him and not just get annihilated like most people do.”

The former NXT and Intercontinental Champion has also been vocal about Lesnar at WWE live events. During a June 2016 house show, Owens called out a fan wearing a Lesnar t-shirt.

The timing of Owens’ comments was significant, as Lesnar fought and defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 just days earlier.

“You want me to get him? Yeah? Why don’t you take off that Brock Lesnar shirt and get a shirt of somebody who is actually a professional wrestler, how about that?”

While the match with Lesnar is currently scheduled to be a title defense, Owens is expected to defend his championship at WWE Fast Lane a week earlier. Reports have suggested that Owens will not head into Wrestlemania 33 as the champion, instead, he will likely face his on-screen “best friend” and the current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Lesnar at Live Events

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar’s on-screen feuds have been limited to a select few WWE stars; John Cena, Triple H, CM Punk, Big Show, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Goldberg. However, at live events, fans have witnessed Lesnar interact with numerous stars on the roster.

The list of Lesnar’s victims at house shows includes Kofi Kingston, Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Rusev.

However, all of Lesnar’s non-televised bouts have been short matches, and with Wrestlemania 33 less than three weeks away from the live event, it’s likely the match will not go long.

Looking Ahead

As mentioned earlier, Owens will likely face Jericho — who confirmed he will leave the company shortly after Wrestlemania 33 — and the United States Championship may be on the line. As for Lesnar, he made a surprise appearance on RAW this week with his advocate Paul Heyman. After a lengthy promo, Heyman — on Lesnar’s behalf — issued a challenge to Goldberg for one final match at Wrestlemania 33.

In addition to the MSG event, Lesnar — whose appearances are limited — is scheduled to be back in New York for RAW on March 20.

[Featured Image by WWE]