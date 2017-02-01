WWE News: How Legit Is Seth Rollins’ Injury? Possible ‘WrestleMania’ Changes

With the completion of the Royal Rumble, the seeds have been planted for matches at WrestleMania 33 in early April. All that needs to be done to follow through with WWE’s plans is for superstars to stay healthy. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins was injured on this week’s Monday Night Raw as Samoa Joe debuted and attacked him at the order of Triple H. Now, fans are wondering about the legitimacy of the injury and how it may affect the big event.

On Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe made his WWE main roster debut by attacking Seth and demolishing him while Triple H smiled and simply walked away. On Wednesday morning, the official website of WWE reported that Seth had actually been injured at the hands of Joe, and it didn’t look good.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

The timing of the injury appeared to be rather interesting, and many fans thought it was all part of a storyline with Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Seth as they head into WrestleMania 33. According to PW Insider, this is not part of a storyline, and Seth really was injured as he aggravated the ACL/MCL/medial meniscus problem that required surgery in late 2015.

On Wednesday, Rollins went to Birmingham Alabama to determine the seriousness of the problem and see how severe it may actually be. While this is going on, Samoa Joe is continuing to play things up on Twitter.

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

He’s also poking fun at the fans who are not happy with him injuring Seth.

When your @’s be like. pic.twitter.com/FkgprIJ3B6 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

Now, the severity of the problems with Seth’s knee are not yet known, and it may still be a day or two until that is revealed. For now, the plans were for Rollins to take on Triple H at WrestleMania 33, but he may have also been put into a match with Samoa Joe, who would act as a hired assassin.

If the former champion’s knee ends up being enough to keep him out for any length of time, and he has to miss the big pay-per-view, there will obviously need to be some changes made. While no matches have been made completely official as of yet, there are some rumors floating around.

Randy Orton won this year’s Royal Rumble, and the official preview page for WrestleMania 33 is already pushing a match between him and John Cena for the WWE Championship. Yes, Cena is the current champion, but that could very well change with the Elimination Chamber happening in less than two weeks.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar also challenged Goldberg to one more match, and it would be at WrestleMania. Goldberg is scheduled to be on Raw next week and answer the challenge presented to him by Paul Heyman.

A lot of other rumors are floating around, and WrestleZone wonders what will happen with guys like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, and others. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, WWE is likely heading toward a match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, but that is not yet confirmed.

Many questions still remain for the big PPV, and the happenings of this week’s Raw have really thrown a major wrench in things.

Samoa Joe is now on the main roster and will need a match at WrestleMania, but the plan may have been for him to take on Rollins. Now, it isn’t known what will happen with Seth and if he will be able to take on Joe, Triple H, or anyone. Unfortunately, that could cause a lot of changes to be made.

WrestleMania 33 is still two full months away, but the build-up has already started, and WWE knows they need to put things in place now. The injury to Seth Rollins is one that causes a lot of concern, but the promotion does have options if it is revealed that he can’t go. Triple H and Samoa Joe will still work into the plans somehow, but the current and rumored matches may see a number of changes being made.

[Featured Image by WWE]