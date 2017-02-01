J.K. Rowling Unapologetically Rips Trump Supporter On Twitter Who ‘Burned’ Books

J.K. Rowling loves her fans, but when they cross a line, the Harry Potter author-creator returns fire. Rowling calmly shredded an “ex-fan” — and Donald Trump supporter — for burning her books and denouncing her for speaking out against the new president.

As Us Magazine wrote, J.K. Rowling “mercilessly clapped back at a Twitter troll,” and admitted longtime fan, who didn’t approve of the way she used her celebrity platform to admonish Donald Trump over his controversial ban on immigration aka “extreme vetting.”

Rowling, who doesn’t shy away from engaging with “Potter” fans and touting free speech, put a Twitter user on blast. J.K. shared a string of screenshots from a “Trump supporter,” who said they were no longer supporting her literary and cinematic ventures.

Apparently, the user staged a boycott of their own and does not believe Rowling, 51, and other celebrities should use their voices to scrutinize President Trump. The former fan didn’t mince their words and used strong language to express their indignation towards J.K. Rowling.

“@jk_rowling just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. The Phils Stone was one of the first books I EVER read. I’m upset it has to be that way. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again #ThankyouFor17Years”

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Rowling, as the source said, “clapped back” and made the point of comparing Donald Trump to the villainous Harry Potter character, Lord Voldemort.

“Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”

The highlight of the exchange occurred when another fan chimed in and threatened to burn J.K.’s books and DVDs for her staunch Trump opposition.

“@jk_rowling glad I caught this article on yahoo. I will now burn your books and movies too.”

Defiant to the end, Rowling rolled up her sleeves and returned fire with a cheeky response that had social media doing a collective “oh, no she didn’t!”

“Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so, by all means, borrow my lighter.”

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Rowling tried to diffuse the incoming shots by supporters of the New York billionaire. She used a quote from the late British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill that said, “‘you have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.'”

Another Trump fan shot back by suggesting Rowling is the “enemy,” part of the problem and the real estate magnate “stands up for something very, very good.”

Again, it didn’t go well for Rowling’s erstwhile followers. In short order, the author shut down the Twitter user, Frogulus Pepe, in sassy fashion.

“*sighs* Well, who knows?. If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog.”

J.K. Rowling is one of a growing number of celebrities who is expressing dissatisfaction over Donald Trump’s executive order signed on Monday that targeted travelers into the United States. Trump issued the order and originally referred to it as a “ban” in series of tweets, citing a CNN report.

A global backlash followed as many accused Trump of issuing a ban against Muslims in a rebuke of the religion. Later, the White House struggled to clarify the merits of the action by saying the temporary moratorium will give Home Land Security officials a chance to properly investigate anyone entering the country on visas and other means.

In May of 2016, J.K. Rowling attended the Pen America’s annual literary gala in NYC where she was a keynote speaker. There, Rowling said that while she thinks Donald Trump is “objectionable,” he, like all Americans, is entitled to free speech.

She then quipped that thanks to the U.S. Constitution, she enjoys the same right to call him “objectionable and bigoted.”

