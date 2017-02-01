‘Dance Moms’ Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Abby Does Not Want Maesi On The Team

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 11 brings the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) closer to the dreaded Nationals, but not before another tension ensues.

The upcoming Season 7 episode titled “Leaving La La Land” will be a big day for newcomers Camryn Bridges and Maesi Caes, who will receive their official ALDC jackets in this installment.

However, dance coach Abby Lee Miller wants to make one thing clear about this. While she appears to be all about officially installing Camryn to the group, she is not too thrilled about bringing in Maesi.

Miller took a video of herself, which she later posted on Instagram, explaining to Maesi that the jacket, which fans will see her sport in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 11, does not necessarily make her an official member of the ALDC.

“Maesi, this jacket, the producers asked me to give it to you and I agreed that you should have it to walk in tomorrow because you’re going to be competing and you’re doing a solo… but this no way means you’re on the team. Do you understand that?”

The young dancer nodded in agreement in the clip, with Miller ending the video criticizing the producers of Dance Moms for another wrong move.

A post from a DANCE MOM who understood this was production had to go and post her kid in a jacket for all the world to see! So that's why it's necessary to post this! #Dancemoms #season7 A video posted by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Miller’s tense relationship with Dance Moms producers is no secret. She has lashed out at them many times in the past about making the wrong calls and not seeking her opinion on important matters about the show and the team.

A few months ago, the dance instructor complained about the producers removing the mini-team early in Dance Moms Season 7. As fans know, Elliana Walmsley and Lilliana Ketchman are the only ones from the group who remained on the show after disbanding.

More recently, she hinted that the producers might be moving forward with a new season of Dance Moms without her, which she did not at all appreciate.

She clarified on Instagram that she was “not offered a formal pickup agreement for any more episodes” after receiving audition videos from aspiring new cast members, dismissing it all as either a scam or the producers blatantly disregarding her again.

As for Maesi’s status with the ALDC, unfortunately, she might fail to endear herself to Miller at the Fierce National Dance Competition. The International Business Times reports that Maesi’s solo performance in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 11 did not place. She is the only one in the team who did not get an award at the competition.

This might be a bit understandable as the synopsis for the installment teased that Abby was “obsessed” with mini soloists Elliana and Lilliana in this Dance Moms Season 7 episode, almost leaving the elites and Maesi all on their own.

Camryn, Brynn Rumfallo, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, and Nia Sioux got nothing but the cold shoulder from Abby and ended up rehearsing a “difficult ballet routine” on their own.

She is acting that way because the group called her out in the previous Dance Moms Season 7 episode for focusing too much on the minis, which she profusely denied.

As her payback, she did the exact thing they accused her and dedicated every bit of her attention to perfecting Elliana and Lilliana’s solos in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 11.

In the end, the minis tied in second place and fifth overall. As for the elites, it turns out that they will do just fine without Abby as they placed first in the Teen Division and overall.

Apart from all this drama, fans will also witness Kendall in this episode finally find the time to pick up where she left off in her burgeoning music career.

As fans know by now, the Dance Moms elite member released her single, “Out Loud,” and filmed a music video for another song, “Where Would I Be Without You,” with the ALDC girls.

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 11, “Leaving La La Land,” airs Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]