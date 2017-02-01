Is Selena Gomez Pregnant And Planning A Wedding? The Weeknd Baby Rumor Surfaces

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have only been dating for a few weeks, but already, they are facing rumors of a pregnancy — and an impending wedding.

As the new couple continues to take in the sights of Italy, including landmarks in Florence and Venice, a report has surfaced, claiming Selena Gomez is already feeling nauseous and allegedly experiencing cravings.

“[Selena Gomez] is crazy about The Weeknd, 24, and has told pals that he’s the one,” an insider told Life & Style magazine, via a report by Hollywood Life on February 1.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance on January 10 when they stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica and didn’t shy away from expressing their attraction to one another as cameramen snapped photos.

“She’s [dropped] several hints that she’s expecting, complaining to those close to her that she’s too tired to stay out and that she feels nauseous,” the source continued. “When she’s not nauseous, though, she’s having weird cravings, and she can’t stop eating ice cream!”

The insider went on to reveal that Selena Gomez can’t wait to have a child, despite being just weeks-in with The Weeknd, and claimed that the singer and actress has constantly been telling friends “how much she wants to be a mom.”

“Her own mom [Mandy Teefey] had her at 16, and Selena thinks her mom did a great job, so being a young mom has never been an issue,” the insider added. “[Selena Gomez] is excited. She has always talked about having a little girl.”

While the Life & Style report seemed outlandish, their claims didn’t end with Selena Gomez’s alleged pregnancy. Instead, they continued to suggest that she and The Weeknd were also planing to get married.

“As far as weddings go, [Selena Gomez] wants to do something dramatic and different,” an insider told the magazine. “She has talked to friends about everything from an African safari wedding to a tropical Mexican wedding.”

Selena Gomez has yet to respond to the rumors, but as fans may recall, wedding reports are nothing new for the 24-year-old. In fact, just months ago she faced an In Touch Weekly report that suggested she and Justin Bieber were ready to walk down the aisle after years of on-and-off dating.

“It was only a matter of time before they got back together,” the source explained of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who haven’t been seen together publicly for some time.

Although there was no evidence given of a reunion between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, the magazine’s source claimed Bieber had privately reached out to Gomez while she was reportedly in rehab tending to her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

“[Selena Gomez] was all for it,” the source said of a potential reunion with her ex-boyfriend. “As long as Justin proposes.”

According to the report, Selena Gomez was convinced that if she and Justin Bieber walk down the aisle, they will suddenly be a much better fit for one another.

“She thinks if they just bite the bullet and get married, all of their problems will disappear,” the source noted.

Following the report, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber remained estranged, and when it came to their potential future engagement and wedding, nothing ever came of the rumor. Then, months later, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out publicly to confirm they were dating.

While Justin Bieber hasn’t directly addressed the new romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, he did take the opportunity to diss The Weeknd’s music during a recent outing in Los Angeles, which was caught on video by TMZ.

