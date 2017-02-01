Toni Anderson Missing: Mom Calls Daughter’s Disappearance ‘Horrible Nightmare’

Kansas City, Missouri woman Toni Anderson has been missing for over two weeks, and her family is desperate to find her. Her mother has stated she feels like the entire situation is a “nightmare” and has asked the public for help.

Just days after Toni, 20, vanished, her mother told KWCH, “This has just been a horrible nightmare… And I don’t like any parent going through this. It’s just horrifying. Please help us find her.”

In an attempt to escalate the search for the missing woman, Toni’s boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, and his father created a petition that is requesting any surveillance video obtained by police, as well as the dashcam footage from the vehicle of the officer who stopped Toni on the night she disappeared, according to KSHB. By Tuesday afternoon, the petition had garnered over 1,200 signatures.

Pete told KSHB, “We feel that with the footage released it will lead to clues… We all want to see the footage. We feel like this will be the next step to bringing Toni home.”

At press time, a GoFundMe page set up to aid in the search for Toni has exceeded its goal of $8,000 and has now raised $10,515. Although the page was initially set up by Toni’s boyfriend to hire a private investigator to find her, Toni’s father, Brian Anderson, has announced that he and his wife have taken over the page and are now running the fundraiser.

According to UMKC, police investigators have obtained video surveillance of Toni, but they are not releasing it because it is part of the investigation in her case.

Police say Toni left her place of employment, a local strip club called Chrome, at around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Toni reportedly worked as a server at the popular adult entertainment establishment, according to Fox News.

About 30 minutes after leaving work, Roxanne Townsend, a friend of Toni’s, received a text message from her that read, “I just got pulled over again.”

The text referred to the fact that a North Kansas City police officer had stopped Toni as she drove down 9-Highway, apparently because she made an improper lane change. Darin Snapp of the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News that Toni informed “…the officer that she was almost out of gas.” He added that the officer who stopped Toni told her there was a gas station close by, and then gave her a warning for the alleged lane change violation. Following the encounter, the officer reported that he watched Toni drive off and head to a nearby QuikTrip to presumably obtain gas, which appears to be the last time she was seen.

Fox News reports that according to Toni’s father, “two attempts” to use her ATM card at the QuikTrip location and shortly thereafter, her GPS stopped working.

After Toni failed to show up at the Shady Lady strip club where she was set to meet friends, a missing person report was filed, according to UMKC.

According to Toni’s father, she never showed up for classes at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, which she was slated to begin on January 17. Her parents emphasized they found a day planner with Toni’s classes and other appointments written in it after going through her apartment.

Toni is described as being from about 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last known to be driving a 2013 black Ford Focus with Kansas license plate number 989 GAX.

Anyone with information about Toni Anderson is urged to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

