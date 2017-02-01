Eden Sassoon Says Lisa Rinna Is Full Of Crap And A Coward To Lisa Vanderpump

Eden Sassoon and Lisa Rinna apparently aren’t friends anymore. On Wednesday morning, Eden, a “friend” of the housewives this season who was introduced to viewers and the other housewives as Lisa R.’s friend and Pilates instructor, posted a tweet that made it clear she no longer considers Lisa R. someone who’s on her side. Rather, Eden thinks that Lisa R. is full of crap and a coward. Specifically, Eden thinks that Lisa R. has deserted her in favor of not incurring the wrath of the “queen,” a reference to Lisa Vanderpump, who is widely recognized by the show’s fans as the “queen” of the Beverly Hills housewives.

Why such a harsh assessment of Lisa R.? Eden apparently didn’t like hearing what Lisa R. said about her during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night. During the talk show, a viewer called in and asked Lisa R. why she thinks it’s okay for her to keep going to Eden and talking about Kim’s sobriety. Lisa R. denied that she keeps bringing up Kim to Eden. According to Lisa R., she actually told Eden to stop talking about the matter, but Eden continued to do so against her advice.

“Actually I’m not talking to Eden. I did that one time, if you saw in the episode. I have told Eden that I don’t want to talk about it anymore. So it’s really Eden’s choice to do that. I talked to her after game night. We were hoping that it would help to heal the situation and move on so I don’t know why it’s continuing because I want to move on and be done with it.”

Lisa R. added that a scene of her telling Eden that it wasn’t a good idea to keep talking about Kim was cut from the show.

“What you didn’t see is that I had a scene with Eden and I told her that I no longer thought it was a good idea to talk about Kim Richards. We were done and need to move on and she continues.”

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle and Kim Richards, during Kyle’s Great Gatsby-themed party, confronted Eden Sassoon about discussing Kim’s sobriety. Kyle said that she didn’t understand why Eden was talking about Kim so much. Eden told Kyle that she should ask her friend. When Kyle and Kim asked Eden who has been talking to her about Kim’s sobriety, Eden said that all of them have been asking her about the subject matter.

A flashback scene was shown of Lisa Rinna telling Eden, during a shopping trip, that Kim’s “probably mostly sober right now” and that Kyle’s her enabler. It was after this shopping trip that Eden asked Kyle about Kim’s sobriety, including specifics about Kim’s sobriety program and whether her alcoholism could have come from their mother. Eden tried to ask Kim herself about her sobriety at Dorit’s surprise birthday party for PK.

In her confessional interview, Eden pretty much questioned why Lisa R. was hanging her out to dry.

“I’m not the only one talking about this. Lisa Rinna brought up all of her feelings about Kim and Kyle to me. Where’s Lisa Rinna now?”

During the party, Eden was also confronted by Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa V., showing great loyalty to Kyle, told Eden that Kyle was not Kim’s enabler. Lisa V. warned Eden that if she didn’t leave “her girl Kyle” alone, she would “kick her in the a**.”

Lisa V.’s not the only one watching Eden. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kyle’s older sister, Kathy Hilton, threatened legal action against Eden if she doesn’t stop talking about Kim.

In another scene from the latest episode, during Lisa R.’s BBQ, Eden told Kyle, in front of the other women that she felt as if Kim wasn’t nice to her at Dorit’s party. When Kyle expressed confusion, Eden added that Kim cut her off and was rude and abrasive to her. The other women were visibly uncomfortable with what Eden was telling Kyle about Kim. Lisa R. whispered to one of the other women that she was going to go get a drink and scampered off.

In her confessional interview, Lisa R. outright criticized Eden.

“I think it’s one thing for Eden to share her feelings to Kyle in a one-on-one setting but for Eden to come in my home and get into an intimate conversation that doesn’t need to be shared with anybody but Kyle? No.”

In her blog post recapping the latest episode, Eden issued Lisa R. a warning that she’ll have what’s coming to her soon.

“I’m glad the two Muppets (good one, PK) were off having a grand ole time doing the Charleston while I’m fighting the front line ALONE. Keep running, Rinna. #YouCanRunButYouCantHide.”

Indeed, a preview scene for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows Lisa Vanderpump telling Kyle Richards that it’s Lisa Rinna who told Eden Sassoon that Kim’s near death.

