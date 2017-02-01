Peta Murgatroyd Finally Unveils Secret New Project

Peta Murgatroyd is back to work, but it’s not on the dance floor. After weeks of teasing a new project — and just one month after giving birth to her first child, a baby boy named Shai Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy — the 30-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer has finally announced the new project that she has been working on.

Peta Murgatroyd has unveiled a new lifestyle blog and website, All Things Fam & Glam. Peta posted a link to the new site on Instagram, telling fans it will be the go-to place to find parenting and lifestyle tips and information on products that she loves to use.

“I created the site as a place to candidly share my experiences as a new mum, soon-to-be wife, and working woman trying to keep it all together with a touch of glamour!” Peta wrote. “I’ll be posting about everything from parenting lessons, to fitness tips, to products I love, and I cannot wait to share even more meaningful conversations with all of you.”

In an interview with People, Peta explained why the new project means so much to her.

“I want to inspire and engage women to help them find ways to keep their glam while they take care of their family,” Murgatroyd said.

“I want to provide my fans and women around the world with a resource for information on how to find the right balance between taking care of oneself and taking care of a new family, as well as take part in conversations where they can share their own ideas and experiences.”

Peta said her ultimate goal is to create an around-the-clock resource and an “empowering place” where women, and new moms in particular, can turn to as they try to find balance—and little glamour—in their lives. Murgatroyd will offer diet, exercise, style, and parenting tips on her new blog, and her fiancé, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will also guest author pieces on the new website.

Peta Murgatroyd has been teasing her new project for a while now. Earlier this week, Peta posted that she had big news to share, and she wasted no time in giving fans the scoop.

“I have big news to share tomorrow!” Murgatroyd wrote. “Can hardly contain my excitement – been waiting to share this new project for a long time! Stay tuned!”

I have big news to share with you guys tomorrow! Can hardly contain my excitement – been waiting to share this new project for a long time now. ????????????????Stay tuned! A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

And last week, Peta Murgatroyd tweeted a photo of herself as she multi-tasked business with baby while hinting about the new project. In the photo, Peta was getting her hair and makeup done while pumping her breast milk with a hospital grade Medela pump.

“Multitasking mum duties,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Can’t stop the pump. I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon!”

Now that she has finally shared the details about her new project, many fans want to know if Peta will be taking time off from her career as a professional dancer to focus on her new endeavor. The two-time Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion recently revealed that she has plans to further her career in the entertainment field.

“I want to act,” Peta said in an interview last year with Hollywood Life. “I want to get into TV, I would love to do Chicago on Broadway — there are things that I want to accomplish.”

For now, it sounds like Peta will devote her time to mommy duty and her Fam & Glam blog. There is no word if Peta Murgatroyd will compete on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars this spring, but it definitely sounds like she already has a lot on her plate.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]