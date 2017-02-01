Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Custody Battle Takes A Turn In His Favor?

Brad Pitt is reportedly confident he will soon be awarded joint custody of his children.

Months into his divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, 41, the 53-year-old actor is hoping to settle for a split agreement with his estranged wife. However, according to a new report, Brad Pitt’s lawyers are so positive about the potentially upcoming turn-around in his custody battle that they feel he could have a chance at caring for the kids by himself.

“This is a massive victory for [Brad Pitt] because all he ever wanted was joint custody,” a source told The Sun on January 31.

When Jolie filed documents to end her marriage last September, she requested she be given full physical custody of her six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Meanwhile, as TMZ revealed, she requested Brad Pitt be limited to visitation with the children due to her alleged concerns about his rumored drug use and anger problem.

The outlet also claimed that Jolie reportedly filed for divorce because she was extremely upset about the way Brad Pitt was parenting their kids. As TMZ explained to readers, Jolie was said to be “fed up” with Brad Pitt’s rumored consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and felt his alleged anger problem was dangerous for their children.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt attempted to take the civil route and requested he and his estranged wife share custody of their kids.

“At no point did [Brad Pitt] ever want to take the kids away from Angelina, which she initially tried to do him,” The Sun‘s insider continued.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie was allegedly in cahoots with her personal advisers, Baroness Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton, who reportedly aided her in taking a stand against Brad Pitt. Now, however, things have taken a major turn.

“Things have come full circle since they announced their separation… Brad Pitt’s lawyers believe the court will look badly on Angelina’s negative PR campaign against him,” the source explained. “Obviously anything can happen, and things could still change, but right now the negotiations are looking very positive for Brad.”

Months after Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, where he received a rapturous applause from his peers. One day later, Jolie reportedly made an instant bid to for a truce as she and Pitt released their first post-divorce statement to People Magazine. In the statement, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt confirmed they had signed agreements to “preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential.” The couple will also be using a private judge and promised to act as a united front as their proceedings continue.

In a separate report weeks ago, a source claimed Brad Pitt was growing concerned about Angelina Jolie’s influence over their children.

“[Brad Pitt] is desperate to get this whole mess with Angelina over and done with,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “It’s turned into a nightmare of epic proportions for him and he can’t believe quite how bad it has gotten.”

“As far as [Brad Pitt] is concerned, Angelina is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart,” the insider continued. “Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day. It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]