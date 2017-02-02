Prince Harry Is ‘Not A Fan’ Of President Donald Trump [Report]

Sources close to the British royal family have revealed that 32-year-old Prince Harry “is not a fan” of President Donald Trump. Prince Harry has privately expressed concern about Trump to family members and close associates, the sources claimed.

“Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” a source said, according to Us Weekly.

The source also added that Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William has also expressed concern about Trump privately.

A second source said that Harry, an animal activist and humanitarian, who is fifth in line to the throne, has never shied away from expressing his views about Trump since the billionaire estate mogul announced his Republican presidential candidacy in 2015.

The revelation by sources allegedly close to the British royal family comes soon after news that Trump and his wife Melania will visit the U.K. this summer and that they will be guests of Queen Elizabeth II.

The state visit was the subject of a massive petition signed by more than 1.5 million people calling for it to be cancelled due to Trump’s recent Muslim travel ban. Graham Guest, who started the anti-Trump petition, argued that Trump’s state visit to the U.K could “embarrass” the Queen due to his “well documented misogyny and vulgarity,” according to the NY Daily News.

Massive anti-Trump protests swept through the U.K. earlier this week as thousands demonstrated in support of the petition to cancel Trump’s state visit to the U.K., the Guardian reports.

If Trump’s U.K. state visit goes ahead, members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Prince William, could be asked to make appearances. And it is not expected that their private views about Trump would prevent them from extending a royal welcome to him.

The British royal family has considerable experience managing awkward state visitors, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Yet Trump’s history of indiscretion with regard to British royals will cause some awkwardness observers say.

Us Weekly reports that a former palace aid recalled Trump’s “relentless pursuit of [Princess] Diana” after she split with Prince Charles. The palace aid said that the incident would cast a pall over his meeting with the royals.

Trump was reportedly so “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]… [that] it got to the point of being weird, the way he’d know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.”

The alleged source’s testimony is corroborated by other independent sources.

Selina Scott, a close friend of Diana’s, and British journalist, claimed in an article published in The Sunday Times in 2016, that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers.”

Trump never denied claims that he pursued Diana “relentlessly” after she split with Prince Charles. A spokesperson for Trump only responded briefly to the allegations, saying that Trump and Diana “had a good relationship.”

“They had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”

But according to Scott, Diana, who died in tragic circumstances in 1997, did not appreciate the attention because Trump gave her “the creeps.”

In a 1997 radio interview with Howard Stern, days after Princess Diana died in tragic circumstances, Trump agreed that “he could have nailed” her, the Daily Beast reports.

“Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” Stern reportedly said. “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”

Trump agreed with Stern, saying “I think I could have.”

“Would you have slept with her [Diana]?” Stern asked Trump in a separate 2000 interview.

“Without even hesitation,” replied Trump.

In September 2012, Trump tweeted a comment in response to the incident in which a French photographer snapped a photo of Duchess Kate sunbathing topless in her house.

Trump thought that the incident was Kate’s fault and he did not shy away from saying it publicly.

“Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame,” he tweeted. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Trump never deleted the tweet from his Twitter account.

Us Weekly reports that Kensington Palace declined to comment on the media allegation that Prince Harry and Prince William are not well disposed toward Trump. But a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said that the PM invited Trump on behalf of the Queen during her visit to Washington and that the Queen was pleased with the invitation.

“During her visit [to Washington], the Prime Minister extended an invitation on behalf of the Queen — and she was very happy to do so,” the spokesperson said. “The USA is one of this country’s closest allies, and we look forward to hosting the President later this year.”

[Featured Image by Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images]