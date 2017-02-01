Hailey Baldwin Poses For ModelCo After Possible Selena Gomez Diss On Twitter

Hailey Baldwin may have just added to the controversy surrounding Selena Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd.

Before the debut of a series of sexy photos of the 20-year-old posing for ModelCo, Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter where she seemingly stood up for The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, who was dating the singer up until November of last year, less than two months before he struck up a romance with Gomez.

“Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid…. literally nobody,” Hailey Baldwin wrote to her fans and followers, according to a report by E! News on January 31.

Hailey Baldwin didn’t clarify whether or not her post was aimed at Gomez, but E! News suspected the comment was her way of being supportive of her friend, who is said to be brokenhearted over her ex-boyfriend’s new romance.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” an insider told People Magazine last month.

The source also claimed The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez was new and “nothing serious,” but the fact that they have been enjoying the sights of Italy for the past several days seems to hint at otherwise.

As fans may recall, Hailey Baldwin has been rumored to be at odds with Gomez in the past due to Gomez’s on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, who the model has also been linked to. While Bieber and Baldwin weren’t believed to have been exclusive at any point in their relationship, the model was reportedly upset last March after Bieber publicly offered a shoutout to Gomez following weeks of public outings with Baldwin.

“[Hailey Baldwin] is in such a tough spot, she’s crazy about Justin and she would love to be the only woman in his life but she just can’t force him to commit. She’s always played it cool, or at least she tries to, but when he goes hot and cold on her like this it hurts her a lot more than she lets on. This whole thing with Selena is agonizing for her, she really believed that Justin had moved on,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time.

Hailey Baldwin traveled to Anguilla with Justin Bieber in late 2015 to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holiday. However, after spending some time together in Los Angeles after their trip, their relationship seemed to fizzle, and in February, Bieber confirmed to GQ magazine that he wasn’t committed to anyone, nor was he planning to get serious in the future.

Although Bieber failed to commit to Hailey Baldwin, she reportedly did her best to move on from their relationship.

“[Hailey Baldwin] isn’t going to sit around crying, she has a career that’s on fire and so many guys after her so she’s doing her best to focus on all the positive things in her life and accept the way things are,” the insiders added. “She’s got a good head on her shoulders and at the end of the day, she knows what she has with Justin is very special, even if she’s not the only one.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber reunited with one another in May of last year in New York, just weeks after his throwback photo of Selena Gomez. However, after reportedly partying at Up & Down nightclub, they seemed to go their separate ways and haven’t been seen together publicly since.

That said, they were rumored to have reunited briefly at a hotel in Los Angeles at the end of last year before Bieber reunited with his other alleged flame, Kourtney Kardashian, weeks later.

