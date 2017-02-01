‘Star Wars 8’: Is Snoke The Last Jedi? Luke Skywalker Doing Homework On Him?

Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi is coming out in less than a year, and Supreme Leader Snoke theories are still coming out in droves. Now there is a theory going around that Snoke could be this Jedi. Of course, attempts have been made to try to figure this out, including a bait-and-switch done on Daisy Ridley to coax from her the information.

It seems that everyone is eager and may resort to anything to find out. Now this theory came from Reddit user AnakinKardashian. This user thinks that there could be a focus on how far back the Jedi go historically. A theory that there is an ancient line involved which may include Snoke as he was revealed in The Force Awakens novel as quite old, but there is no knowledge of his ancient nature, if there is one.

Reddit Theory On Supreme Leader Snoke

The Star Wars Reddit page points this out.

“What’s with this sudden obsession with Jedi history? In The Force Awakens novel, Snoke reveals that he is very old. But we don’t know how ancient he is.”

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story the focal planet there was the Force-focused planet Jedha, but what if that planet was strategically placed within the movie’s plot that could possibly tie it to Snoke’s immense size, if that’s his size behind the hologram? Statues that scour the planet’s surface, half buried, are also sizable. So would this mean these statues are representative of Snoke’s race?

The Star Wars 8 movie theory indicated the publication’s details regarding Palpatine’s motives. In part of the story he has someone go to Jakku to “uncover an ancient secret.” The Force Awakens has Luke Skywalker looking for something at the Jedi Temple. If you think about it, what is his motive for being there? Some may have thought he had become a recluse/hermit just like Ben Kenobi, but wouldn’t Luke be more motivated to serve a purpose and be a man on a mission?

Although it has been a few decades since his father’s Anakin’s death, you’d think he would have vision and Lucasfilm would give him purpose.

The Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi theory indicated a more Jedi focused plot.

“Now keep in mind the title of Episode 8, “The Last Jedi.” What if we are learning about early Jedi because we are going to find out how different the ancient Jedi order is? What if what we know as Jedi are not really Jedi after all? What if Snoke is the last Jedi, in its original form?”

There seems to be a focus on Jedi history this time around, and it has been confirmed, according to Reddit, that Kylo Ren’s lightsaber is an ancient weapon originally owned by Supreme Leader Snoke. What is really interesting is the theory about the Jedi not even being Jedi at all.

Going back to the unusually designed lightsaber, there is a theory that even though it had been recently designed, Disney had taken a picture of Kylo’s weapon and gave a small descriptor stating that it is of an “ancient design.”

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, there was a meeting with Snoke and he talked about how the “new” Jedi will rise. What does he mean by “new”? It may be automatically assumed that Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi, but is Snoke referring to some kind of “reboot” of that group? Does this suggest that Luke isn’t the last Jedi?

According to YouTuber at Star Wars Theory, he was figuring the Luke may not be the last considering that Lucasfilm is notorious for the element of surprise. This makes sense since in The Empire Strikes Back left people with their jaws wide open during Vader’s reveal to Luke. So could fans be in for a major shocker on not only who the last Jedi may be, but who this new Jedi could be?

Novelization Clues In On Ancient Jedi Origins

In 2015, Slash Film had reported 20 deleted scenes from The Force Awakens, and one of those scenes displayed that “Darth Vader’s redemption is dismissed,” but it did appear in the franchise’s novelization.

“Kylo Ren, I watched the Galactic Empire rise, and then fall. The gullible prattle on about the triumph of truth and justice, of individualism and free will. As if such things were solid and real instead of simple subjective judgments. The historians have it all wrong. It was neither poor strategy nor arrogance that brought down the Empire. You know too well what did.”

The theory claims that Lucasfilm could be delving into the Jedi of old. Old Star Wars lore indicated that way back when there had been no such thing as Siths, but just “fallen” Jedi. The fallen then had accumulated on planet Korriban where they later evolved into those who studied the Dark Side and became Sith.

That said, since the Jedi had existed around a thousand years before Palpatine and Darth Maul making their appearance, this goes to show that Snoke is quite old. Could this mean that Snoke is the last Jedi, but just one of the fallen ones before the “Sith” label?

Do you think Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi will delve into the ancient world of the Jedi to find out a time before the Clone Wars? Will fans get a true origin story?

